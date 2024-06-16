Three prominent journalists from Chennai conferred with Narada Award 2024

CHENNAI: Journalists were honoured on the occasion of Narada Jayanthi held in the city on Saturday.

According to Viswa Samvad Kendra, on a day while hailing the world’s first journalist and communicator Narada Maharishi, three journalists/media personalities, who have made immense contributions to society were conferred with the Narada Award.

Former news presenter of Doordarshan Shobana Ravi, vice-chancellor of Bhopal’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication KG Suresh presided over the ceremony held at Kodambakkam.

Doordarshan anchor S Vijaya Krishna, Print journalist Kodhai Jayalakshmi, and social media activist TS Krishnan were conferred with the prestigious awards for 2024.

Delivering her keynote address, Shobana Ravi said Narada conquered space and time and he was not just a musician, and writer but he was also a trustworthy messenger.