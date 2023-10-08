Three-peat: Rs 753 crore deposited in pharmacy staff's bank account in Chennai

CHENNAI: A pharmacy staff from Chennai received a message that Rs 753 crore has been deposited in his Kotak Mahindra Bank account, much to his shock and surprise. The shock, however was short-lived as the bank froze his account. This is the third such incident in the last one month in the state with several hundreds of crores being deposited into a commoner's bank account for a while.



The pharmacy staff, Mohammad Idris (30) of Tirunelveli is staying in Teynampet for the last 10 years and has been working in a pharmacy here. On Saturday morning, Idris received a text message stating that Rs 753.48 crore was credited to his bank account and he had immediately contacted the bank and enquired about the same.

Without responding properly to the customer, the bank officials received his account details and froze his account within minutes. Idris had mere Rs 3000 in his account and had transferred Rs 2000 to a friend, Saturday morning after which he received the message about the deposit.

He met media persons and told that he would approach the issue legally. Only a day ago, a man from Thanjavur, Ganesan (29) of veera Udayanpatti said that he received Rs 756 crore in his Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The money was reverted back after he alerted the authorities.

A month ago, a cab driver in Chennai, Rajkumar had Rs 9000 crore credited accidentally by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank for a short while. He had approached the city police commissioner's office on Saturday alleging that there was no proper explanation from the bank for the transaction and he wondered whether his bank account was being misused.

On September 9, Rajkumar received a message from his bank - Tamilnad Mercantile Bank stating that Rs 9000 crore was deposited in his account. While he initially assumed it to be a prank, a closer look at the message confirmed that it was from the bank and Rajkumar had transferred Rs 21,000 to a friend. A few minutes later, the balance amount was debited by the bank.