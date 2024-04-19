Three of family arrested for usurping land using forged documents

CHENNAI: City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested three persons of the same family for allegedly forging documents and usurping a property worth Rs 10 crore in Ashok Nagar.

The arrested persons were identified as Logammal (57), Thulasiraman (47) and Subashini (59). Search is on for Subashini's son, Balakumaran. The siblings including Subashini's husband, Arunagiri (now deceased) had forged the death certificate of their younger sister, Bhavani to remove her name from the share in the family property. Police said that Bhavani had married against family's wishes in 1991 and died of health ailments three years after her wedding.

The trio had forged the death certificate of Bhavani, who died on Sep 26, 1994, making it appear as if she died on Sep 27, 1992 and that she was unmarried to transfer her share to their names.

Recently, Bhavani's son, Kishore Kumar an engineer received a notice from the sub-registrar office (SRO) after which he learnt about his mother being cheated. He made enquiries and found that his grandmother Vadivammal had purchased two properties, each measuring 13 cents and 13.5 cents in Ashok Nagar, and registered them in her name along with her son Thulasiraman, and daughters Logammal and Bhavani when they were minor children.

Kishore Kumar filed a civil suit against his estranged family members and filed a separate complaint against them with the city police commissioner.