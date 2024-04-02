Three more suspects held in realtor murder case

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Sunday arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of a realtor who had gone on his evening walk in Velachery on Friday.

A special team arrested D Kumar (32) of Perumbakkam, A Suryah (24) and K Arumugam (24) of Perumbakkam from their hideout in Bengaluru. Kumar was a painter while Arumugam was a plumber. Surya was working in a drinking water supply agency.

Police had earlier arrested N Subbaiyan (68) from Madurai who had led the gang which hacked the realtor to death in public view. Subbaiyan told the police that the deceased had cheated him of Rs 28 lakh in a land deal, which prompted his act.

The deceased, V Palanisamy (60) a resident of T Nagar was walking near Gandhi Road-Velachery Taluk Office Road junction along with a friend, Rajendran, when the duo were rounded up by a six-member gang.

They tried to run away, but were chased and attacked. While Rajendran was injured, the gang attacked Palanisamy and fled the scene. The duo was rescued and moved to a hospital where Palanisamy was declared dead on arrival.

The Taramani police registered a case of murder. After investigations, a special team arrested Subbaiyan.