Three men, juvenile, arrested for creating ruckus at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a minor boy, were arrested by the police for allegedly damaging over 20 vehicles parked in Kodungaiyur in an inebriated state.

The Kodungaiyur police identified the men as Vijay alias Jackie (22), Lawrence (23) and the class IX boy.

Two of them sustained fractures while they tried escaping police capture and fell.

According to the police on Wednesday, the trio, in an inebriated state, were seen creating ruckus in RR Nagar in Kodungaiyur.

The locals informed the police who rushed to spot and nabbed the trio. It was revealed that both Vijay and Lawrence were history sheeters. On Wednesday morning, the trio had consumed liquor together and went to Kodungaiyur. Before they were nabbed, the trio tried to evade capture and fled. However, both Vijay and Lawrence sustained fractures. Both of them were sent for treatment.

After treatment, Vijay and Lawrence will be sent for judicial remand. The schoolboy was sent to a government observation home.