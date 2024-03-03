Three men injured in fire at food street in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Three persons were injured in a minor fire accident at one of the eateries at a food street in Anna Nagar on Sunday morning due to a suspected cooking gas leak.



The Thirumangalam police identified the fire victims as P Gnanabalan, 34, H Rahul, 21, and N Sakthi, 21. The police said that Gnanabalan was a welder while the other two were cashiers. They were working at a food street at Anna Nagar.

According to the police after finishing their work on Saturday night, the three were returning home on Sunday morning around 7. As they were stepping out, they noticed the smell of LPG coming from one of the restaurants there. The trio went in to check. Police suspect that as they turned on a switch, a spark from that must have triggered a fire.

The cooking gas which allegedly filled the room caught fire instantly and the three men suffered mild burn injuries. They were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The police have booked a case of accidental fire and an inquiry is on.