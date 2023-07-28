Three, including two Nigerians, nabbed with cocaine in Chennai

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested three persons including 2 Nigerians for possession for narcotics.

On the basis of specific information, the officers of the NCB, Chennai intercepted 2 Nigerian nationals near Rohini Theatre, Koyembedu, Chennai, and seized 78 gm of cocaine, 10 gm of charas, and 30 blots of LSD from their possession.

One Indian, a resident of Chennai, who had come to receive the contraband drugs was also apprehended. All 3 persons have been arrested and are to be produced before the Court today.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the drugs were sourced by the Nigerian nationals from Bangalore and were brought to Chennai for local distribution, said a note from P. Aravindhan, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai.