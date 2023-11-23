Three, including mother-daughter duo, arrested for cheating of Rs 4 cr

CHENNAI: Three people including two women were arrested by Chennai CCB in connection with cheating more than 100 people to the tune of Rs.4 crore promising to get them central government jobs.

Two women – Reunka, 55 and her daughter Shymaleshwari, 32, - invited many potential candidates to a starhotel in the city and they conducted an interview posing as government officers.

The third suspect Reggie Gnanaprakasam acted as an agent and lured the victims promising them jobs in the Passport office, immigration department, and customs department, apart from the nationalised banks.

Police action came after one of the victims - Palani of Madhavaram – lodged a complaint.

He had approached Renuka and her daughter through her common friend Nagammal to get him a government job.

The women posing as having clout with many senior bureaucrats and politicians promised to get him a job in the State Bank of India (SBI) and allegedly collected Rs.3.37 lakh from him.

As they neither got him a job nor returned the money, Palani approached the city police.

The police, after a probe, arrested the three and recovered five mobile phones, one bike, fake appointment orders and fake application copies from them.

The trio was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city.