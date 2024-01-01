Three, including history-sheeter, held for youth’s murder

CHENNAI: The police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old in Tiruvottiyur a day ago. The deceased was identified as S Sobhan Kumar of Old Washermanpet, a welder.

Police said that Sobhan Kumar had an argument with his friend, Prashanth, about sharing ganja and attacked him. Prashanth shared this incident with his friend, Suresh Kumar.

On Saturday night, Suresh and his friends, Jothi Basu and Nirmal Kumar, intercepted Sobhan near West Mada Street in Tiruvottiyur. The trio picked up an argument with Sobhan and asked him why he attacked Prashanth. Then, they attacked him with a knife and fled the scene.

Passerby, who noticed Sobhan lying with blood injuries, moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Tiruvottiyur police registered a case of murder and arrested M Jothi Basu (26), V Nirmal Kumar (22), P Suresh Kumar (23) of Sathangadu.

Police seized a knife and motorcycle from them. Jothi Basu is a history-sheeter and has 10 criminal cases against him.

All three suspects were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.