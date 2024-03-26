Three held on attempt to murder charges for attacking duo with deadly weapons in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested three persons on attempt to murder charges for allegedly attacking a duo with deadly weapons in Ashok Nagar over a financial dispute.



The victim, T Rajan (34) of Ashok Nagar was on his early morning walk with his friends when the incident happened last Saturday.

The accused had rounded up Rajan and his friends and hurled abuses at Rajan. When the situation escalated, the accused attacked Rajan and his friend with knives and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, Ashok Nagar Police registered a case and after investigations, Police arrested V Vignesh (28), S Sarath (29) and D Ravi Kumar (31)- all three from Ashok Nagar.

Investigations revealed that the victim Rajan had enmity with a money lender, Chezhiyan over a financial deal.

On the night of March 22, Chezhiyan and his associates went to Rajan’s house and threatened his wife by demanding to return the money. Rajan who learnt of this questioned Chezhiyan about his behaviour.

In response to this, Chezhiyan and his associates attacked Rajan during his morning walk, police said.

Search is on for three persons including Chezhiyan who are absconding.