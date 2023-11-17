Three held for possessing illegal pistol in Nazratpet, one still at large

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested in Nazratpet, during a vehicle check, for possessing illegal pistol in their possession. the fourth person who was in the car fled.

According to the Nazarathpet police, the arrested men were identified as M Praveen (24), J Sunil (23) and L Naresh Kumar (23). On Wednesday, a speeding car was stopped by the police during a vehicle check on the BH Road, the police said.

The occupants of the car tried to flee and one managed to escape when the police tried to question them.

The police then checked the car and found a pistol and two bullets. The police arrested the three accused and recovered the pistol.