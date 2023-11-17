Begin typing your search...

Three held for possessing illegal pistol in Nazratpet, one still at large

The police arrested the three accused and recovered the pistol.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Nov 2023 10:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-16 22:46:04.0  )
Three held for possessing illegal pistol in Nazratpet, one still at large
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested in Nazratpet, during a vehicle check, for possessing illegal pistol in their possession. the fourth person who was in the car fled.

According to the Nazarathpet police, the arrested men were identified as M Praveen (24), J Sunil (23) and L Naresh Kumar (23). On Wednesday, a speeding car was stopped by the police during a vehicle check on the BH Road, the police said.

The occupants of the car tried to flee and one managed to escape when the police tried to question them.

The police then checked the car and found a pistol and two bullets. The police arrested the three accused and recovered the pistol.

Nazratpetpistolillegal pistolillegal armsNazarathpet police
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X