Based on a tip-off, Koyambedu police station detained three persons who were standing near Kaliamman Koil Street and enquired them on suspicion.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 July 2023 8:21 PM GMT
Three held for ganja possession near Koyambedu; 2 kg substance seized
Representative image

CHENNAI: Chennai Police arrested three persons for the alleged possession of ganja near Koyambedu and seized 2 kg of ganja from them on Saturday.

When the Police checked their bag, they found ganja in it. Police arrested Selva alias Vellai Selva (23), M Madhan Raj (21) and M Shankar (19) - all from Nerkundram.

Police seized 2 kg of ganja and a knife from them. Further investigations revealed that Selva has a murder case against him. They were remanded to judicial custody.

