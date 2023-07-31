Three held for ganja possession near Koyambedu; 2 kg substance seized

CHENNAI: Chennai Police arrested three persons for the alleged possession of ganja near Koyambedu and seized 2 kg of ganja from them on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, Koyambedu police station detained three persons who were standing near Kaliamman Koil Street and enquired them on suspicion.

When the Police checked their bag, they found ganja in it. Police arrested Selva alias Vellai Selva (23), M Madhan Raj (21) and M Shankar (19) - all from Nerkundram.

Police seized 2 kg of ganja and a knife from them. Further investigations revealed that Selva has a murder case against him. They were remanded to judicial custody.