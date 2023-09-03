Three held for forging RBI document to cheat businessman

CHENNAI: City Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly forging a document as if it’s issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and cheating a city businessman of Rs 1.5 crore.



The complainant, Veeramani runs a company, S V Tech Engineering at Ramapuram, Chennai.

In 2021, he was introduced to the accused who painted a rosy picture to Veeramani about their financial capabilities.

According to Police, the accused told the victim that they are to receive Rs 9000 crore from a foreign firm to one of their holdings in Goa through RBI.

They showed Veeramani documents as if they were issued by RBI and promised to give him an interest free loan of Rs 5 crore rupees to expand his business.

In the course of the deal, they took Rs 1.5 crore from the complainant and cheated him, police said.

Based on his complaint, CCB arrested R Rangarajan (38) of Anagaputhur, P Rajesh (44) of Tiruvannamalai and S Suresh (48) of Kilkattalai.

All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.