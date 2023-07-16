Three held for burglary at woman constable's quarters in St Thomas Mount

CHENNAI: Three men from Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the City Police in connection with the burglary at St Thomas Mount police quarters in which a woman constable's apartment was robbed two weeks ago.

Police investigations revealed that the robber, C Venkateswaralu (42) is a history-sheeter in Andhra Pradesh and he had given an undertaking to the police there that he would not indulge in thefts and burglaries and was working in a meat stall there.

St Thomas Mount Police began investigations based on a complaint from Om Sakthi, head constable who lives at Mount police quarters. On July 3, around 11 am, she went out and returned three hours later to find the house broken open and 14 sovereigns of gold jewelry and 125 grams of silver articles stolen.

After collecting fingerprints from the scene and based on CCTV footage from the neighborhood, police zeroed in on the accused, C Venkateswaralu Reddy of Kurnool district and apprehended him on Friday.

Inquiries revealed that he pledge the stolen jewels with a gold jewel firm and then sold them. Police also arrested the managers of the gold firm- S Pisu Reddy (36) and S Sarakonda Ayyana (32) of Kurnool district for buying the stolen jewels from Venkateswaralu Reddy.

The police team recovered nine sovereigns of gold jewels and 125 gms of silver articles from them. All three accused were produced before a magistrate in the city and remanded to judicial custody.