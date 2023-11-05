Three conned online in different incidents in city

CHENNAI: At least three persons were conned online in separate incidents of online fraud in the city recently. In one incident, a 23-year-old woman, living in a hostel in Royapettah, lost over Rs 1.21 lakh after she got entrapped in the online part-time job scam.

In another incident, the victim, K Sheela (66), a resident of Gopalakrishna Street in T Nagar, received a phone call on October 31, in which the caller told her that her electricity bill was due and the power connection would be disconnected if she didn’t pay.

Alarmed, the woman enquired the caller as to what could be done, after which he sent her a link to an app through which payment could be made. When the woman clicked on the app, she had Rs 12,998 deducted six times from her bank account.

In another incident, ICF police have launched a search for scamsters who cheated a man of Rs 25,000 through OLX.