Three children die, mother injured in fire accident in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In a tragic fire accident three children died and their mother was injured in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

Sadam (29) of Bihar was staying in a rented house in Periyamaniyakar Street and used to sell tea in Chengalpattu railway station for the past six years.



Police said Sadam was married and has a wife Roji Kuthoon (24) and three children Rajiya Parvin (8), Sai Bali (5) and Altaf (2). On Thursday evening Sadam went to work and Roji and the three children were at home. Police said in the evening when Roji turned on the light in the kitchen which seems to have triggered the fire.

Soon the neighbours informed the police and the rescue team and the Chengalpattu Town police and Rescue team who rushed to the spot rescued all four of them and they were rushed to the CHengalpattu GH and were admitted to ICU.



Police said on Friday morning Rajiya Parvin, and Altaf died without responding to treatments and Sai Bali died on Friday evening. Police said Roji is in the ICU in critical condition.



The police have registered a case and are investigating the reason for the fire since the LPG which was inside the kitchen has not leaked and it did not explode.

