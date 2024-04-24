Three Belgian Shepherd puppies added to Chennai Police’s canine squad

CHENNAI: Three Belgian Shepherd pups were added to the Greater Chennai Police’s canine squad on Wednesday. Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore named them Carlos, Charles and Lando.

The pups are three months old and will be given special training to work in coordination with the police.

Sniffer Dog squads are functioning at two places of Kilpauk and St.Thomas Mount and a total of 21 dogs are trained and cared for here, said an official release.

Of these, 14 dogs specialize in bomb detection, ensuring quick and accurate identification of potential threats.

Additionally, 6 dogs are used for crime detection and 1 dog for drug detection.