Three arrested with Rs 2.01 cr cash in auto rickshaw

CHENNAI: Three persons, who were carrying cash Rs.2.01 crore in an auto rickshaw were detained by Elephant Gate police on Friday.

Based on a input from an auto rickshaw driver that that he took 3 persons with 4 travel bags from Puzhal to Central Railway station parcel office near Elephant gate in the morning and that he was suspicious oftheir activity.

Accordingly, when the police team went to the spot and enquired the 3 people with 4 travel bags identified by the auto rickshaw driver, they gave contradictory answers.

When their travel bags were searched police found large amount of cash in it.

The police team led by the inspector of Elephant Gate police station brought the 3 persons to the police station and interrogated them.

During questioning police found they were from AP and indentifed as Faizulla, 28, from Nellore, Sheikh Yasin, 24 of Guntur and Sheikh Dawood, 20 of Guntur. They were carrying the money Rs. 2.01 crore in the travel bags are without proper documents.

The cash and the persons were later handed over to the Investigation Wing, Income Tax Department at Nungambakkam for further action