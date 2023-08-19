Three arrested so far in Rowdy 'Arcot' Suresh murder case

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of 'Arcot' V Suresh, a notorious rowdy who was hacked to death by a gang in Srinivasapuram near Santhome on Friday evening. A friend of Suresh who was with him at the time of the attack escaped with injuries.

The arrested persons were identified as K Chandru alias Saidapet Chandru (29) of Thiruvallur, S Manivannan alias Yamaha Mani (26) of MGR Nagar and R Jayapal (63) of Arakkonam.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had previous enmity with the deceased.

Police sources said that a six-member gang was behind the attack. Around 5.30 pm on Friday, Suresh was riding pillion on a two wheeler with a friend, Madhavan and were on their way towards Loop road when a gang rounded them up. Suresh got off the bike and attempted to flee, but the gang chased him and hacked him to death, police sources said.

Suresh has at least six murder and 25 attempt to murder cases pending against him. He is an A+ Category rowdy and was detained under the Goondas act more than once. Suresh is the main accused in the murder case of one Chinna at the entrance of Poonamallee Court in 2015. He also allegedly murdered one Kathiravan at KK Nagar and another person identified as Radhakrishnan at Narasimha Nagar in Pulianthope.