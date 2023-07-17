Thoraipakkam residents want mystery car removed from street

CHENNAI: Residents of Thoraipakkam expressed fear as an abandoned car has been parked on a residential street for more than two months.

A Francis, Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents Welfare Associations, said that a red colour car has been parked by unknown persons on Anand Nagar Main Road near Third Cross Street.

"The residents are in fear as the car does not have number plates on both front and rear sides. Apart from creating panic, the car is affecting traffic flow, " he added.

School vans of APL Global School use Anand Nagar Main Road, and the abandoned car hinders their movement.

"Also, pedestrians are affected. Concerned authorities should remove the car from the spot, " he urged.

Residents lamented that the repeated requests to the local police and civic officials went into vain and said that officials are not showing interest in clearing.

They also pointed out that the car looks like that number plates were removed wantonly to prevent identifying the owners.

When asked, a local civic official assured that the abandoned car will be removed in coordination with the local police.