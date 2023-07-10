This teen digital artist shines in the world of NFTs

CHENNAI: As the world transitioned to online platforms during the pandemic, many individuals sought new hobbies to keep themselves engaged. Among them was Laya Mathikshara, a 13-year-old with a keen eye for art. Little did she know that her passion for digital art would soon propel her into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), ultimately leading to remarkable financial success, with earnings surpassing one million dollars in just two years.

Driven by an innate love for art, Laya embraced digital art forms as an avenue to channel her creativity. What began as a mere fascination, quickly transformed into a journey of exploration and discovery.

Laya Mathikshara

“I have always loved art and started learning 3D art and animation from YouTube tutorials. I also began reading and researching art online, and that’s when I stumbled upon the world of NFTs. It was a revelation to discover the potential of minting my digital art as NFTs. I started reading more about it,” shares Laya with DT Next. Currently, she is enjoying a short vacation in the United States, taking some time off from her artistic pursuits.

Laya’s journey was not solely driven by financial gains. She found opportunities to give back and support various causes through her art. Collaborating with SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 launch, she auctioned her work, contributing over $ 3000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital for cancer research. Additionally, she designed NFTs for cooperatives such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and actively participated in initiatives supporting women-led projects, including World of Women (WoW).

Digital art work

The field of art and technology is undergoing rapid transformations, and Laya, now 15 years old, emphasises the importance of embracing these changes. According to her, there is ample room for all artists to thrive, whether they work in digital mediums or traditional forms. “The evolution of technology brings forth new opportunities and advancements, urging artists to adapt and stay attuned to the ever-changing landscape. To thrive in this dynamic environment, it is crucial to embrace change and go with the flow,” she adds.

Recently, Laya participated in Chennai’s first-ever Web3 event, titled Namma Web3, a collaboration between the Namma Tribe and Colours of India, which showcased the technology of the future through entertainment.