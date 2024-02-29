This ‘panchayat’ helps in socialising, fostering connections

CHENNAI: There is a sense of urban isolation in many Indian cities, particularly in tier-one cities, where people are increasingly consumed by their work commitments. This has resulted in difficulty in maintaining active social lives outside of professional circles. Individuals often find themselves restricted to interactions within their workplace, where conversations revolve around work-related topics.



Recognising this social vacuum, Oopar Club was founded to break free from this cycle of isolation and facilitate genuine connections among people from diverse backgrounds. Sagar Agrawal, one of the founders of Oopar Club, says, “It’s easy to create friendships in schools and colleges. But it becomes very tough later. We are not a dating community or a professional network, but a social community focused on fostering genuine, deep friendships among adults. The club’s mobile app serves as a virtual hub for members to stay connected, but Oopar Club goes beyond digital connections. We organise offline events in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, providing members with opportunities for meaningful face-to-face interactions. We don’t want our members to just remain contacts on the phone, but to know them in person.”

Oopar Club is set to host a unique event, titled Oopar Panchayat, in Chennai on March 2, at Backyard, Adyar. Describing the event, Sagar explains to DT Next, “This is an initiative to start conversations that stimulate your mind. It’s when you meet people with different backgrounds and thought processes that the real magic happens. Our goal is to create experiences that are alternative to just watching movies or a standup show. All our offline events are creative and bring a sense of nostalgia.”

In Oopar Panchayat, participants will engage in a variety of activities designed to spark conversations in a fun and interactive manner. “When you meet a bunch of strangers, you need icebreakers. So, with the prompts and tools we provide, you can craft stories,” he states.