This cookbook unleashes flavours of millets

CHENNAI: Fondly known as the Millet Queen, Indra Narayan has gained immense popularity within her circle, for her remarkable expertise in creating delectable millet-based dishes. With a profound passion for culinary innovation, she continuously crafts intriguing recipes using various types of millet. Two years ago, she published a book, titled Millet Kitchen: The Simple Art of Millet Cooking, which quickly became a bestseller. The overwhelming response inspired her to embark on a new endeavour, driven by the requests of many eager readers, who yearned for a Tamil cooking book centred around millets. Thus, Indra recently published a book, titled Siruthaniya Samayal. “The book is intended for those seeking to embrace a healthy lifestyle, but are unsure where to begin. While millets have been an integral part of Indian cuisine for centuries, they have only recently started to receive the attention they deserve,” explains Indra. This book is for modern cooking enthusiasts, who wish to elevate their culinary experiences with millets, without compromising on flavour.

“While the English version featured 54 recipes, the Tamil edition boasts 80 recipes, divided into two parts. Part one includes sweets, snacks, and soups, while part two focuses on breakfast and lunch,” shares the passionate chef, who has conducted numerous workshops in India and the USA. Her ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the significance of incorporating micro-grain foods into our diets, and the benefits they offer.

With 2023 being designated as the International Year of Millets, there is a growing interest among people to explore the use of millets. “Although many are aware of the benefits, they often lack knowledge of how to effectively cook with certain millet varieties. This book delves deeply into the efficient utilisation of millets to enhance health, while maintaining exceptional taste,” adds Indra. Whether you are a health-conscious individual or an avid food enthusiast, her books offer a gateway to a whole new world of culinary possibilities.