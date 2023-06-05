This Chennai hospital will plant a sapling for every newborn

CHENNAI: With an aim to plant one tree for every baby birth in the medical institution, a private hospital planted 300 saplings in a vacant land belonging to the Greater Chennai corporation on Greams Road, BSNL Office.

Through the ongoing initiative more tree saplings will be planted in the areas by MGM Healthcare, on order to create green spaces in the city.

Ezhilan Naganathan Thousand Lights MLA, graced the occasion and inaugurated the plantation drive along with Dr Urjita Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare and others.

Parents of each child born in MGM Healthcare planted the tree saplings in their designated pit.

Each sapling represents a different native tree species carefully selected to thrive in the local ecosystem. The "New Tree for New Life" campaign aligns with our commitment to not only provide exceptional medical care but also contribute to the welfare of the community and the planet.

Speaking about the initiative Dr Urjita Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, said, “It is necessary to understand what actions would change or offset our carbon footprint. There are several, but one of the most influential is the planting of trees, since it reduces the increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Through this initiative, we are sowing the seed of responsibility in every child for whom we are planting the saplings today. We hope to drive the message of creating a carbon neutral generation.”The campaign is launched in collaboration with 'Seerakku' NGO.