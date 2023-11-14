This book documents an urbanite’s farming journey

CHENNAI: Urban organic farmer Kalpana Manivannan discusses her debut book, Farmer Sutra, a journey of an urban farmer celebrating nature and creating a food forest on half-acre land

What prompted you to document your farming journey?

The reason for penning down my farming journey originates from a personal need. When I ventured into farming, I was actively searching for a book that documented the experiences of an urbanite navigating the challenges of balancing work and family, particularly someone with no background in this field but who felt compelled to pursue it, much like myself. However, I couldn’t find anything that closely aligned with my situation. Not finding such a book fuelled a strong desire within me to document my journey.

What challenges did you encounter during your first book writing, and could you share the process with the readers?

Having been a blogger for many years, I thoroughly enjoyed the writing process. However, the transition into publishing was a realm I was clueless about. Winning a pitch-fest by chance opened doors for me in the publishing world. Subsequently, I was connected with my literary agent, who pitched my book to my current publishers. The rest, as they say, is history.

How do you manage your time to balance writing, farming, and your other ventures?

I have a passion for various pursuits, and I aim to engage in each at my own pace. In addition to overseeing my small family farm, I run a coaching/mentoring business, conduct a year-round school farming programme, work as a freelance writer, serve as a speaker, and engage in entrepreneurial endeavours. I love each of these aspects of my life and choose to focus on what calls to me at any given moment. I approach these endeavours in a circular fashion. While balancing may sound like a juggling act, I don’t subscribe to that kind of stress. I prefer working at a pace that offers me space to engage in it fully and creatively.

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to venture into farming?

Firstly, farming doesn’t always have to be a large-scale venture. If you aspire to grow food for your family, a small piece of land, a backyard, a terrace, or a balcony is more than enough to yield seasonal veggies. For those contemplating a larger space, take time to understand how passionately it calls to you. Conduct a thorough financial audit and consider how much time you can dedicate to this project and how you will manage day-to-day operations. Finally, just go for it, and don’t let anyone discourage you.

How has your perspective on farming changed or evolved during your writing journey?

Articulating the emotions and experiences I encountered during farming through writing made the journey much more enriching for me. Writing provided a platform to bring together a community of like-minded individuals.

How do you believe your book could assist individuals aspiring to become urban farmers?

This is not a farming handbook but more of a “making of a farmer” book. It’s about perspective shifts, inner transformation, and a blossoming love for all things nature. I want for this book to act as a catalyst, offering aspiring farmers and dreamers a friendly nudge and the whisper that says, “Come on, you can do it!”