This artist captures epic narratives in his paintings

CHENNAI: Renowned artist Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharjee, based in Kolkata, is set to unveil his series of paintings titled ‘Ramayana’ in the city. “Ramayana holds a significant place as one of the most renowned and impactful epics globally. Alongside the Mahabharata, it constitutes the essence of Hindu mythology, its timeless narratives resonating with the world even today.

The characters within it have transcended borders, becoming integral to the cultural ethos of numerous nations. This series serves as a silent testament to the various episodes of that era, emphasising the enduring moral lesson of virtue, essential for both individuals and the fabric of society,” expresses Shuvaprasanna. The paintings will be on display at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre from April 6 onwards.

Ramayana narrates the life of Rama, a legendary prince of Ayodhya, and his struggle against both positive and negative external forces for the betterment of his countrymen. “His unwavering character and principles led him to trust his subjects and doubt his wife, as seen when he subjected her to agnipariksha (a test of fire) to prove her purity. Later, his twin sons were born and raised in the ashram of the sage Valmiki. I have sincerely depicted these incidents across 30 large frames on my canvas,” explains the artist.

Shuvaprasanna

Sarala Banerjee, director of Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, shares her happiness in showcasing Shuvaprasanna’s artwork in the city. She says, “There is always a fresh perspective in his portrayal of flowers, birds, or mythical personalities. He is not limited by spaces small or large – his creativity knows no bounds, as Shuvada can vividly depict vast skies and intricate details like the sepal of a hibiscus flower. The upcoming exhibition presents a fresh perspective on various ideas and stories, allowing for different interpretations.”’