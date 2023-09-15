Thirupathi Thirukudai Procession: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: As part of the Thirupathi Thirukudai Padayatra Procession to be held on Saturday (Sep 16), in which as many as 10,000 devotees are expected to take part, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions.

The diversions will be in place during the procession from 10 a.m. till the end of the event.

Accordingly, no vehicular movement will be allowed on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road, and its connecting roads from 8 a.m. till the procession crosses Wall Tax Road. Such motorists can use EVR Road, Rajaji Road, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road, and Prakasam Road.

From 3 p.m. till the procession crosses Basin Bridge, no vehicles are allowed on Walltax Road and its connecting roads.

Such motorists can use Basin Bridge Road, Mint via Prakasam Road or Rajaji Road and EVR Road, Muthuswamy Road, and Rajaji Road.

Once the procession reaches Moolakothalam Junction, vehicles will not be allowed on Basin Bridge. Motorists can use Rajaji Road, EVR Road, and Dr.Ambedkar College Road.

When the procession reaches Demelows Point, vehicles coming from Choolai Roundabout will be diverted towards Choolai High Road and Raja Muthiah Salai and when the procession approaches Choolai Roundana vehicles coming from Mosque Point will be diverted at V H Road x Sydenams Road towards Vepery High Road.

When the procession enters Choolai High Road, vehicles coming from Narayana Guru Salai will be diverted at Hunters Road Junction towards EVK Sampath Road and when the procession reaches Avadhana Papiah (AP) Road, the vehicles coming from AP Road x PB Road will be diverted at A.P Road and P.B Road Jn towards Doveton.

When the Thirupathi Thirukodai procession enters Perambur Barracks Road, vehicles coming from Doveton Jn towards Perambur Barracks Road will be diverted at Doveton Jn towards Narayana Guru Salai.

When it reaches near Otteri Bridge, the vehicles coming from Millers Road x Bricklin Road junction towards Ottery Bridge will be diverted towards Purasawalkam High Road.

When the Thirupathi Thirukodai procession reaches Konnur One Point, the vehicles coming from Otteri Bridge, Medavakkam Tank Road, and ICF Junction towards Konnur One Point will be diverted from Otteri Bridge towards Cooks Road from ICF Junction towards New Avadi Road and from MVT Road -and V P Colony Junction towards V P Colony (South).