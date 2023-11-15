Thirumangalam assault case due to personal enmity: Chennai Police

CHENNAI: A day after a video clip of a man at Kora Food street, Anna Nagar getting beaten up by a gang went viral, Chennai Police arrested three persons in connection with the assault and clarified that it was a case of personal enmity aggravated due to intoxication and not a demand of protection money as projected by opposition political parties.



The incident happened on Sunday night. The victim, Ganesh of Odisha has been running two shops in Kora Food street in Anna Nagar 2nd avenue for the last four years.

On Sunday night, around 10 pm, a gang barged into the shop and hurled abuses at Ganesh and beat him up, leaving him severely injured.

Police investigations revealed that one of the assaulters was Jetson Bhagatsingh, who was well acquainted with the latter.

"Jetson, the main accused in the case, has been working at the Roll Away Ice Cream shop in Kora food restaurant for the past 3 months. Neither the complainant Ganesh nor Jetson had any animosity or problems during their employment there. It has been revealed that Jetson did not demand money from the complainant Ganesh, " an official release from Chennai Police stated.

On Sunday, Jetson visited the food street in an inebriated condition and went to Ganesh's shop and had an argument with one of the staff. In the melee, Jetson had assaulted the staff after which Ganesh questioned him and both of them exchanged blows.

After other workers pacified the duo, Jetson left the place and brought eight of his friends and went to the cashier room and started assaulting Ganesh. A case was registered on Ganesh's complaint and on Wednesday, a special team arrested three accused - Jetson Bhagatsingh, D Thenralkumar and S Sasikumar alias Solomon - all aged 22 years and from the same street in Korattur. Search is on for five others - Kalidas, Nithish Kumar, Samuel, Akash and Kailash.