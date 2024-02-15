Third year MBBS student found dead in hostel

CHENNAI: A third-year MBBS student of Government Stanley Medical College was found dead inside his hostel room in Seven Wells on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ranjith (25) of Ernakulam, Kerala.

When Ranjith did not come out of his room the whole day, his friends went to check on him and found the door locked.

Despite repeated knocks, the door was not opened after which the students informed the hostel warden.

The door was broke open and Ranjith was found unconscious inside the room. He was rushed to the emergency ward of Stanley Hospital, where the doctors examined and declared him dead on arrival.

The police have moved Ranjith’s body for autopsy. His parents were informed and his body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, officials said. The Seven Wells police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.