Third round of TN engineering counselling begins today

CHENNAI: With over 50,000 students were given professional allotment of seats in the first and second round, the third and final round of counselling begins for the students seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu from Tuesday.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said today that students who have secured rank from 87,050 to 1,76,744 were eligible to participate in the third roundof counselling. Stating that the third round of counselling had started at 10 am, the official said "this counselling will be held till August 24, 5 pm".

He said a total of 89,694 students, who got cut-off marks between 141.86 and 77.50 were eligible to participate in the third session of engineering counselling. "This academic session will have only three rounds of counselling unlike previous years in which four rounds were conducted", he said.

The DOTE official said that tentative allocation for the students, who participated in the third round of counselling, will be made on August 25 and the provisional allotment will be released for these candidates on August 27. "These students should report to their respective institution on or before August 31", he added.

With regard to the first round and second round of counselling the official said provisional allocations were made to a total of 50,615 students under general category, who participated in the first and second round of counselling and at the same time, as many as 6,222 provisional allocation were made to the government school students, who availed 7.5% horizontal quota.