Thieves fly from Kolkata to Chennai to steal mobiles

CHENNAI: The government railway police (GRP) have arrested two robbers, including a minor, and recovered 22 stolen mobiles from them.

The duo arrived from West Bengal a week ago by flight, targeted train passengers and stole their phones by diverting their attention. The suspects had arrived on July 20 to steal mobile phones, said the police. The suspects – Anil Kumar Noniya from West Bengal and a 16-year-old boy — were nabbed by the GRP at the Central Railway station on Thursday.

Police started looking for suspects after they received a large number of complaints of mobile phones going missing in train travel in MRTS, EMU and suburban trains.

During compilation of the cases, the police found a pattern. Most phones went missing when passengers were boarding a crowded train or when they fell asleep.

Police detained the duo on Thursday morning and seized around 22 phones from them. Anil Kumar and the juvenile stayed in different railway stations every day and went on a stealing spree. They had already sold some of the stolen phones for their expenses.

Anil Kumar was remanded to judicial custody while the juvenile was sent to the Government Observation Home.