Thieves decamp with locker containing 50 sovereigns, 12 kg silver

CHENNAI: Police are on the lookout for unidentified intruders who made away with a safety locker containing 50 sovereigns from a house in Chitlapakkam. They also stole 12 kg of silver from the house, police said.

A priest from Chitlapakkam near Chromepet, Rangaraj (67), was staying with his wife Hemalatha and son Adithya, working in an IT firm. A couple of days ago Rangaraj along with his family went to attend the 100th birthday celebrations of his father in Mylapore. According to police, the family was alerted by their neighbours.

The family members rushed back and found the house broken open and dresses were found scattered in the house. A safety locker was missing, they registered a complaint with the police. Unable to break it open, the intruders took the locker along with them, police said. As per the complaint the locker had 50 sovereigns. Around 10 kg of silver items were also looted by the intruders. The Chitlappkkam police registered a case and are trying to find the intruders.