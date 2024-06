These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on June 19; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Porur, Adyar, Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Tambaram, Guindy, K.K.Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Avadi, Egmore, and Ambattur areas on Wednesday (June 19) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Here is the full list of areas:

Porur: Gerugambakkam, Multi Industrial Estate, Balaji Nagar, Jayaraman nagar, Patchaiamman nagar, Bharathi nagar, MGR Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Leelavathi nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Industrial West, Thirumudivakkam, 12th main road, 13th main road, Thirumudivakkam sidco, Iyyappanthangal, Kattupakkam, Annai Indira nagar, Pushpa nagar, Vijayalakshmi nagar, Pavendar nagar, Ram Doss Nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Indira nagar part – 1, Kovoor, Kundrathur main road, West Mada street, East Mada street, Venkateswara nagar, Dharma Raja Kovil streets, Indira Nagar, Kovour colony, Ambal Nagar, Pattur, Pattur Bazaar street, Walaji Street, Esak Nagar, Azees nagar, Fathima Nagar, Indira nagar, Ganapathy nagar, New Kamatchi nagar, Govindaraj nagar, Anna street, South Kamatchi street, Leelavathy Nagar, Adam Nagar, Pattur Main road, (Kulam) Manapakkam, Madhanandapuram, R.E.Nagar 5th street, one part to 9th Street, Krishna nagar & Duraisamy nagar, Ramakrishana nagar annex, Kundrathur road one part, Sidtharth Apartment, Vigneshwara nagar one part & Himachal nagar, Santhosh nagar, Ramji nagar, Muthumariamman nagar, Ramapuram, Mangala nagar, Ambal nagar, Part of Porur, Part of Mount Ponamallee road, Part of R.E.Nagar, Vanniyer street, Thiruveethiamman koil street, Periyar Nagar, Kavanur, Sirukalathur, Saraswathi nagar, Kalattipet, Nanthampakkam, Alagesan nagar, Periyar Nagar, Periyar Nagar Exten, Ambetkar nagar, Shanthi nagar, Anjukam nagar, Raji Gandhi nagar, Bharathiyar Nagar, Devi Karumariyamman nagar, Mudichur, Bharadwaj Nagar, Dhanaselvi nagar, PTC Quarters, Varadharajapuram, Royappa nagar, Dargausht road, Naduveerapattu, Temple wave, Thirumudivakkam, Thiruneermalai main road, Thiru Uraga perumal Kovil nagar, Police quarters, Saranya Nagar, A.R.Weight bridge, Sharma nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Diamond Street, Venkadeshwara nagar 1st main road, Poothabedu main road, Meenaktchi nagar, NSC Bose Nagar, Thangal Street, SVS Nagar and all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Besant Nagar, Valmigi Nagar, 1st Seawawrd road, 3rd Seaward road, Balakrishna road, Jayaram nagar, Kuppam Beach road, Raja Srinivasan nagar main road, Rajagopalan main road, Teachers colony 1st to 4th street, Vembuliamman koil street, CGE colony, Jayaram street, Kottivakkam, Kottivakkam kuppam road, Thiruvalluvar nagar 7th to 33rd cross street, Thiruvalluvar nagar 1st to 6th main road, 1st and 3rd avenue, Housing board apartments (H12 to H 40), Gandhi nagar, Parician college, South Lock street, Challappa Garden, West canal road, Lock street, Angalamman koil street, Peeliamman koil street, Guruvappan street, Mandabam road, Pondycherry street, Varadhapuram & Ellaiamman koil street, Naidu street, Thulukkanatha Amman street, Karunanidhi I & II street, New street & Ponniyamman koil street, Kotturpuram, Rangarajapuram 1st to 6th street, Sri nagar colony, South Avenue, North mada street, Temple avenue, East mada & west mada street, Ram Nagar, Vijaya Nagar 1st street to 10th street, Ram nagar, 1st street to 7th street, By pass main road, Akshyam hotel to Mahindra show room, 3rd Multi Industrial Estate, Balaji Nagar, Jayaraman nagar, Patchaiamman nagar, Bharathi nagar, MGR Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Leelavathi nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Industrial West, Thirumudivakkam, 12th main road and all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: Radha Nagar, Kadapperi, GST Road, Parvathy Hospital, katlanchavadi, Nehru nagar, Kadapperi, 15 & 16 street new colony, GH, BSNL, Venkataraman, Rajakilpakkam, Venkataraman nagar, Sivagami nagar, Gayathiri nagar, Krishna nagar, Bashyam nagar, BBR and Bhuvaneswari nagar, Thirunermalai, MEPZ, Theradi street, East mada street, South Mada street, Kulakkarai street, VGN Mahalakshmi nagar, Thiruneermalai main raod, Vembuliamman koil street, Bajanai koil street, Mallima Veethi, Sivaraj street, Oyiyaliamman koil street, Vaithiyakara street, Mettu street, Jagajeevan ram street, Thangavel street.

Sholinganallur: Madavakkam, Nesamani nagar, Nookkampalayam main road, RC Blossom, Malles, Nesamani nagar, Varathapuram, Casagrand villa, Kovilambakkam & Pallikaranai, Kamakoti nagar, West anna nagar, Pallikaranai area part, S.Kolathur, Viduthalai nagar, 200 ft Radial road, Vinayagapuram, Mahaliamman koil, Sithalapakkam, School, TNHB colony, Manabakkam main road, Valluvar Nagar.

Tambaram: MIT, Radha nagar main road, Station road, Veerapathran street, Rajaji street, South street, Kamaraj street, Kattabomman street, Kattabomman cross street, Elumalai street, Velayutham street, Bashyam Street, Bharathiyar street, Drs.Colony, Hanumar koil street, Naidu shop road, Kalaimagal street, Jayalakshmi Street, Kamaraj street, Gandhi nagar, Nehru Nagar, Radha Nagar, New colony, Nehru nagar, Old Hasthinapuram road, Santhanakrishna street, Shankarlal jain street, Ananda nilayam, Iyyasamy school Street, Alsa green park, Home Finders, Paul victor street, Rajaji street, Patel street, RP road, MIT, Kangaiamman koil street, Sri Ram nagar, Standard, Gandhi road, Kattabomman street, VOC Street, Vijaylakshmi street, Anna Street, Rajiv Gandhi street, Ambethkar street, Devanesan nagar, Erikkarai street, Vel Nagar, Sriram nagar, Annai Thresa street, Immanuel street, Rajaji Nagar, Sembakkam, Thiruvallur street, Gandhi street, Ganapathy street, Anna nagar, Shozhan nagar, Sudharsan nagar, Madambakkam main road, Aravindh nagar, Karumariamman koil street, Sridevi nagar, Gayathri Garden, Millvadi garden, Kumarasamy street, Ambika nagar, Sudharsan nagar.

Guindy: Ramapuram, Subhasree, VV Koil street, AGS colony, Annai Velankanni nagar, Selvalakshmi Garden, Brindhavan nagar, AGR Garden, RGL Entire, Ganesh Builders, Ram nagar, Madipakkam, Lakshmi Nagar, Kuberan nagar, 12th street, Kuberan nagar, 10th street, Ram nagar south 17th street, Kannan nagar, Nanganallur, Medavakkam main road, Vigneswara nagar, Balaji nagar, Perumal nagar, Part of Moovarasanpet area, Part of Raghava nagar, Solaiyappan nagar, Muthumariyamman nagar.

K.K.Nagar: Virugambakkam, Elango nagar south street, Vayuputhra street, Balambal nagar, Thangal street, Reddy street, Krishna nagar, AVM Colony, Yadhaval street, School street and all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: Kanakkachathiram, Madhavarm Leather Estate, St.Annes School and College, Part of GNT Road, Thattangulam Road, Part of Peria Salai, Kanakachathiram main road and all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Thirumullaivoyal, Alamathy, Koduvalli, Magaral, Kandigai, Sethupuakkam, Guruvoyal, Karani, Ammanapakkam, Ramapuram and above all surrounding areas.

Egmore: Egmore area, Egmore high road, Gengu reddy street, Veerasamy street, Perumal reddy street, Club road, Jagathamammal kovil street, M.S.Nagar, Chetpet part, PCO road, Gengu reddy road, Poosala gengu reddy street, Halls road, Gandhi Irwin Road, Kenneth lane, Pantheon Road area, Mateih road, Eghiraj salai, Marshel road, Mothilal lane, Old Commissioner office, Judges quarters pantheon road, Vepery area, Nehru park housig board, part of P.H.Road.

Ambattur: East Mogappair, Kumaran nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kalaivanar Nagar, Devar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, JJ Nagar, Nolampur, 1st Main Road, 6th Main Road, Dwaraka Apartment, Lake Scheme, 10th Street, VGN Base 2, Three Star Apartment, GG Nagar, Golden George Nagar, Srinivasan Street, Ratnamel Pandian Street, Ms. Jayakumar Street, Banyan, Ambedkar Nagar, 9th Main Road, Mukappher Aeri Scheme, 8th Street, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Garden Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Maghizchi Colony, Spartan School, DAV Women's School and all surrounding areas.