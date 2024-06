These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on June 15

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Porur, Tambaram, Pallavaram, Guindy, Sholinganallur, KK Nagar, Madhavaram, Vyasarpadi, ITC, Thoraipakkam, and Siruseri areas of Chennai on Saturday (June 15) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Here is the list of areas:

Porur: Poonamalle, Rukmani Nagar, Melma Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, Spa Avenue, Vaithee Nagar, Nanbargal Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar, Sumithra Nagar, Devadoss Nagar, Vaithinagar, Pari Garden, Royal City, Malayambakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Chendurpuram, Mount Poonamallee Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Murugan Kovil Street, Jj Nagar, Amman Nagar, Pg Avenue, Indira Nagar, Janakiammal Nagar, Sai Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Sornapuri Nagar, Thirumudivakkam, Mk Tron, Crp-Ht Company, Mangalapuri Nagar, Thirumudivakkam Sidco, Kovoor, Thangam Avenue, Moogambigai Nagar, Eswar Nagar, V.S.Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Sai Nagar, Thillai Nataraja Nagar, Madura Garden, Kundrathur, Mangadu Main Road, Rajarajan Nagar, Ad Govindaraj Nagar, Thangarajapuram, Baikadai, Bajanaikoil Street, Mettu Street, Moulishwar Nagar, KK Street, Gangai Amman Street, Meppur, Chembarampakkam, Panimalar Medical College, Part Of Varadharajapuram, Yamuna Nagar, Kolapancherry, Chokkanallur, Murugan Temple, Kavanur, Nadaipathai Street, Thachar Street, Kanniyappan Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, N.S.K.Nagar, Thiruvallur Street, China Street, Big Street, Vembuiliamman Street, Thirunageshwaram Colony, Sennerkuppam, Thiruverkadu, Kannapalaym Olicheri, Parivakkam, Pidarithangal, Banavedu Thottam, Kolappancheri, Poonamalle North, JJ Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Leelavathy Nagar, Earikari Road, Part Of Avadi Main Road, Amman Nagar, Manali Saravana Nagar, Pathrimedu, Sakthi Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar, Cta Garden, Bazhiyam Apartments, Padmavathi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Thirupathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Meera Nagar, Raghunathapuram Main Road, Kamachi Amman Nagar, Raniyammal Nagar, Bajanai Kovil Street, Meenatchi Nagar, Ayyappanthangal Main Road, RR Nagar, Srinivasapuram Part, RR Nagar Annexe, Samayapuram, Sriram Nagar, Kandaswamy Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Mothi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Dharmaraja Nagar, Samayapuram, Sriram Nagar, Kandaswamy Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Mothi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Dharmaraja Nagar, and all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Aathi Nagar, Part of Velachery Road, Vinoba Nagar, Anandapuram, Air Force Road, Annai Therese Nagar, Professor colony, Agaram main Road, Shanthi Nikethan colony extension, Parvathy Nagar, Jothivenkatachala Nagar, Prashanthi colony, Balachandar avenue, Brindhavan Nagar, Bagavathy Nagar, Nataraj Nagar, LaxmiNagar, Telephone exchange, Vaithyalingam salai, Ramakrishna Nagar 1- 6 Streets, Babu Street, Vaithyalingam Street, Part of pamban swamigal salai Street, Violet school, Mullai Nagar, Ambedkar Street, Vaigai Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Old state bank colony, RTO office Road, Kamaraj Street, Part of Gandhi Road, and all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: Kamarajapuram, Pammal, Thiruneermalai main Road, Annai Thresa Street, Jayatheertha Rao St, Kamarajapuram All area, Engineers Avenue, Madipakkam, 200 ft Medavakkam main Road, Bussand, Big Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Street, Ranga Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Thenmozhi Nagar, Pillayar koil Street, Balamurugan Nagar, Duraisamy Street, Kumaran Nagar, Soundarajan Nagar, Dharmaraja koil Street, Nehru Nagar, Part of Pammal, HL Colony, Pasumpon Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Agatheeswwara Nagar, Viman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, MGR Street, TTK Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Amman koil Street, IRT, Radha Nagar, Bharathipuram areas, subash Nagar, IRT Polytechnic College, Arkeeswarar, Kadapperi, Sangam Road, Ponnappar Street, Annasalai, Padasalai Street, Brukeestat, MGR Road, Pillaiyarkoil Street, Reddamalisrinivasan Street, Movendar Street, Bazanai koil Street, Rangaswamy Street, Arkeswarar colony, Maduvappa Street, Velappar Street, Thirunermalai main Road, Nagalkeni, Rajaji Nagar, Eswari Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Sorojini Nagar, Dharga Road, Pallavaram east one, and all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy Estate, Margo Street, Paruthivakkam Street, Madurai Street, Puthupet Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Muthaiyal Reddy Street, Mandi Street, Nithi School, Labbai Street, Velachery Road, Vedhagiri Street, Market 1 part, Kathipara, North Parade Road, PCM Colony, Chakrapani Colony, Mount Poonamalee Road, Paul Wells Road, Thanduma Nagar, Police Office Road, Police Quarters, Ambedkar Nagar, Nasarathpuram, Silver Street, Ramapuram, Senthamil Nagar main Road, TNHB Quarters, Kothari Nagar, Annai Sathiya Nagar main Road, Valluvar Salai, Periyar Salai, Moogambigai Nagar, Narashimman Nagar, Ragavendhara Nagar, K.K. Ponnurangam salai, Om sakthi Nagar, Kannadhasa Nagar, Annes Nagar, Ramapuram, Nesapakkam, Riverview, CRR Puram, L&T Colony, Kaviya Garden, Ganesh Nagar, Ramamoorthy Avenue, AV Mallees, Blooming Garden, Primax, Majesta Apartment, and all surrounding areas.

Sholinganallur: Madavakkam, Jallidianpet, Perumbakkam Gandhi Street, Radha Nagar, Perumbakkam main Road, Rukmani Nagar, Ramaiah Nagar, Mullai Street, NSK Street, Sri Krishna Nagar, Ananthammal Nagar, Global Road, Indirapriyadharshini Nagar part I, and all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar, Part of RK Nagar main Road, Indira Gandhi Road, Bharathiyar Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Tagore Street, Syndicate Colony, Balaji Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, and all surrounding areas.

Madhavaram: G.N.T.Road one part, Ganapath Thotam, V.G.P.Nagar full Street, Kandan Nagar, Kasiammal Nagar, Karpagam Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Nagavalli Avenue, Prakash Nagar Main Road, Srinivasan Nagar, Sanjai Nagar, Rajaji Salai, Brindhavan Garden 1st to 4th Street, Nethaji Street, Samiyarthottam, MGR Nagar, Bajanikoil Street, Sathya Moorthy Street, Veerapandi Street, Iyyarthottam, Ambedkar Nagar, Thanikachalam Nagar, E Block & F Block, Periyasalai, Vasudevan Thottam, VOC Nagar, and all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: Mathur, Industrial Garden, Pon Nagar, Rose Nagar, Mumtaj Nagar, Srinivasa modern town, Parvathi Puram Part-I-II; III, Annai Nagar, Samuel Nagar II & III, Dhanalakshmi Nagar I & II, Manjambakkam, and all surrounding areas.

ITC: Thoraipakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam Area, Okkiyampet, OMR, Nethaji Street, Bharahiyar Street, Santhom Avenue, Vivekananda Street, Vinayaka Avenue, Siruseri, Sipcot Siruseri area, Natham link Road, Egattur, DLF, TNSCB, Semmencherry area, Semmencherry Quarters, Nookampalayam link Road, and all surrounding areas.