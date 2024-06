These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on June 14; check areas here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Porur, Pallavaram, Adyar, Ezhil Nagar, Tondiarpet, Madhavaram, Sholinganallur, Guindy and Tambaram areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed, said the electricity department.

Porur: (R.R.Nagar) Step Stone, Bogain Villa, Iyyapan Nagar, Vasanthapuram, Vijayalakshmi Avenue, (Kumanachavadi, Noombal, Poonamallee) Periyar Nagar, Abirami Nagar, VGN Avenue, Shanthi Nagar, S.V.Nagar, Jeevan Prakash Nagar, poonamallee bye pass, Radian & Shoba Appartment, (Ragunathapuram) Thiruvallu city I & II, Ashok Avenue, Ambal Gajalakshmi Nagar, Sivanthi Nagar, Vignesh Nagar, Samayapuram Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, R.N.Puram, Ganapathi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: (New Colony, Radha Nagar) GST Road, Saravana store, Balaji Bhavan, New colony surrounding areas and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: Kattabomman Nagar, P.V.Vaithiyalingam road, Malliga Nagar, Kattabomman Nagar, R.K.V.Avenue, Thirumurugan Nagar, Manicakam Nagar, Vels College Main Road, bangar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: (Neelankarai Section) Canal Road Main Road, Old Ganesh Nagar 1st Street to 7th Street, Mahatma Gandhi Street, 1st to 12th Street, Kamarajar Nagar Gopithnath Avenue 1st Street to 3rd Street, Anna Street, MGR Nagar, Bharathi Street, Ramalingam Nagar, Karpaga Vinayagar 7th Main Road, Narayana Nagar, Vivekantha stret, (Besant Nagar Section) 4th Main road, 32nd to 35th Cross Street, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, (Kotturpuram) GandhiMandapam Road, Naidu Street, Kottur Garden, Kottur 4th main road, River view road & Chitra Nagar, Anna university staff Quarters, Navab Garden, Kotturpuram Housing Board, Pumping Station, Science City, (Thiruvanmiyur Section) LB road one part, Suraj and chand tower, Ramaniyam Sanjivini, Onlypia Apts, Kamaraj Nagar 6th to 12 east Street, Kamaraj avenue (MG, RMZ-I) Mahathma Gandhi, Taramani area, (Tidel park) Tidel park total sourrounding areas all surrounding areas.

Ezhil Nagar: (ITC - Ezhil Nagar) Secretariat colony, Kumaran kudil, Deveraj avenue, Partha Sarathi Nagar, Balamurugan garden, Customs colony, Sri Nagar, Annai Parvathi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet: (Washermentpet) North Termination Road, T.H.Road part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnana Street, Fishing Harbour, Venkatesan Ali Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street and above all surrounding areas.

Madhavaram: (G.N.T.Road) Gnt Road One Part, Ganapathi Thotam, Vgp Nagar, Kandan Nagar, Kasiammal Nagar, Karpagam Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Nagavalli Avenue, Srinivasa Nagar, Sanjai Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Periyasalai, Voc Nagar surrounding areas and above all surrounding areas.

Sholinganallur: (Medavakkam, Perumbakkam) Kailash Nagar, Guru Dev Colony, Perumbakkam Main Road, Nookampalayam Main Road, (Sithalapakkam, Ottiyampakkam) Nethaji Nagar, Karani Road, Vedanthangal Nagar, Ottiyampakkam Main Road, (Pallikaranai) Pallikaranai Area, Velachery Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Astalakshmi Avenue, New Colony, Arunnagar, Perumal Koil Street, Alagiri Street, Moovender Street, Immanuvel Street, (Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam) Arunothaya Nagar, Elumalai Salai, Perumal Nagar, Chrompet Salai, Jai Ganesh Nagar, Indirapuri, Sidharth Avenue, (Gowriwakkam, Madambakka) Vengaivasal Main Road Part, Anantha Nagar, Rangarajapuram, Kumaran Avenue, Vijayanagarm Part and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: (Thillai Ganga Nagar area) TG Nagar area, 23rd Street To 34th Street, Jeevan Nagar, Sanjaikandi Nagar, Laird Avenue, (Adambakkam) Sbi Colony, Head Secretariat Apartment, City Link Road, Ganesh Nagar, Officer Colony, Telephone Colony, (Moovarasanpet Area) Ayyappa Nagar, 1st To 14th Street, Bharati Nagar, Arunachalam Nagar, Manikandan Street, Alamelu Mangapuram New Street, (Moogalivackam, Manapakkam, Kolappak) Indira Nagar, Lashmi Nagar, Krishna Court , Periyar Road, Balla Colony, Gregory Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Mettu Colony, (Nanganallur) Pv Nagar Area, Mgr Road, Ganakampal Colony, Viswanathapuram, Kuppusamy Street, Kumaran Street, Church Street, (Madipakkam) Seela Nagar, Mother Teresa Nagar, Sankardas Street, Sivasubramanian Street, (Kolapakkam, Manapakkam) Micromarvel Country, Dharmarajapuram, P.B.C.L. E.V.P.Nagar, Bell Nagar, Valleeswaran Koila Street, Sriram Garden, (Alandur) M.K.N. Road, D.V.A.C. Guard Quarters, Kuppusamy Colony, Part of Puduppettai Street (ST.Thomas Mount area) Magazine Road, Mangali Amman Arch, Poonthottam 2nd Street to 3rd Street, Nandambakkam Ram Temple, Nasarathapuram, Karaiyar Temple Street and all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: (Thirumurugan Salai) Ragavendra Salai, Kannamal Street, Ramanar Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Sethunarayana Street, Jeyendrar Street, Kulothungan Street, NSN school, Martin Luther Street, Rajajeswari Street, Bhavani Street and above all surrounding areas and all surrounding areas.