These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on June 13

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Porur, Pallavaram, Adyar, Avadi, Sholinganallur, Guindy, and Siruseri areas on Thursday (June 13) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.



Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Here are the areas which will face power shutdown:

1. Pallavaram: Dharga Road, Perumal Nagar, Polymer Nagar, P.V.Vaithiyalingam Road, High Way Nagar, Gared Woof Nagar, One Part, (Shankar Nagar) Thiruneermalai Main Road, Bharathiyar Street, Kambar Street, Balaji Street, Appaswamy, Sivaji Street, Karikalan Street, Tr Mani Street, Annasalai, Mosque Street, George Fernandes Street, Moutha Ibrahim Street, (Anakaputhur, Pammal) Kalainagar Sreet, Anna Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Market Road, Thiyagramudali Street, Bazar Street, (Kattabomman Nagar) P.V.Vaithiyalingam Road, Manickam Nagar, Vels College Main Road, Bangar Nagar, (Jammen Rayapet, Radha Nagar) Senthil Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Kannikoil Street, Suriya Avenue and above all surrounding areas.

2. Pallavaram (Arkeeswarar, Kadapperi): Sangam Road, Ponnappar Street, Annasalai, Padasalai Street, Brukeestat, MGR Road, Pillaiyarkoil Street, Reddamalaisrinivasan Street, Movendar Street, Bazanai Koil Street, Rangaswamy Street, Arkeswarar colony, Maduvappa Street, Velappar Street, Thirunermalai main road, Nagalkeni and above all surrounding areas.

3. Adyar: 4th Main Road, Mallipoo Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Part 1 To 4th Main Road, (Kailash) Anna Enclave, Ecr Part, Hanuman Colony, Royal Enclave, Thomas Avenue, Vettuvankani, Olive Beach, Chinnandhikuppam, Swastik Avenue, G.G.Garden, Cholan Nagar, (Kasthribai Nagar) Canal Bank Road, K.B.Nagar 1 St Main Road To 3 Rd Main Road, Anna Avenue, Bakthavatchalam 1 St Street, Govindhaajapuram and above all surrounding areas.

4. Avadi (Thirumullaivoyal): Women’s industrial estate, Sidco Thirumullaivoyal, Lakshmi puram, Kolumedu, Velanoor Village, Arikamedu, Pamadukulam, Attanthangal, Eadapalayam, Pothur Village, Elaman Pattai, Eshwaran Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and all surrounding areas.

5. Sholinganallur (Perumbakkam): Gowriwakkam, Puthu Nagar, Munisamy, Velacherry Main Road, Bhel Nagar, Neelan Agar, Patel Company Road, Avvai Street., Nookampalayam Main Road, Indira Nagar, Perumpakkam Main Road, Jaya Nagar, Vinoba Nagar Veenus Colony Vivekananda Nagar Main Road, (Pallikaranai) Akshya Flats, Iit Colony, Manoha Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, Voc Street, Ramalinga Adikalar Street, Appasamy, Mapleton Apartments, Madaveethi, (Kovilambakkam) Om Sakthi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Subeesha Avenue, Suseela Nagar, Dharmaboopathy Nagar, Thiruvallur Street, Naveens Bhel Nagar, (Sithalapakkam) Adhinath Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Thirumoolar Avenue, Vignarajapuram, Kumaran Avenue, VijayaNagaram (part) and all surrounding areas.

6. Sholinganallur (Elcot, Siruseri): Elcot Avenue, Classic Farms 1 to 10th Street, Kumarasamy Nagar, Thalambur Village, Natham village, Thalambur Road and all surrounding areas.

7. Porur (Thirumudivakkam): 1st Main Road to 14th Main Road and Sidco area, (Thirumazasi) Annaikattucheri, Amuthurmedu, Thirumanam, Kavalcheri, Vayalanur, Soracheri / Oilcher, Chitukadu, Thirukovilpathu, (Gerugambakkam) Rapit Nagar Estate, Golden Estate, Sakthi Avenue, Kundrathur Road, (Mangadu All Area) Janani Nagar, Selvaraj Nagar, Indra Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Sadhik Nagar, Om Shakthi Nagar, Knr Main Road, Appavu Nagar, Senthamizh Nagar and all surrounding areas.

8. Porur (Elecon & Kaduvetti): Avadi Road, Mettu Street, Ambal Nagar, Vaniyar Street, Poonamallee Bye Pass Road, S.S.Koil Street and all surrounding areas.

9. Guindy: Vanuvampet area, Adambakkam area, Moovarasanpet area, Mugalivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Madipakkam area, Ramapuram area, Puzhutivakkam area, Raj Bhavan area, Alandur area, St.Thomas Mount area and all surrounding areas.