These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on June 11

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Velachery, T.H.Road, Ezhil Nagar, IIT, and Kottivakkam areas in Chennai on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Velachery (Vijaya Nagar): Sarathi Nagar, Vijaya Nagar Junction, Seetharam Nagar, T.A.Enclave Apartment, V.G.P. Selva Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, and all surrounding areas.

Ezhil Nagar: (Kasthuribai Nagar) Karpaga Vinayagar 1st Main Road, Karpaga Vinayagar 6th street to 35th street, Sountharya Garden Main Road, and all surrounding areas.

T.H. Road: Kummalamman koil street, G.A.Road, T.H.Road 1st part, Solayappan street, Kappalpolu street, V.P.Koil street, Thandavarayan street, Sri Rangammal street, Ramanujam street, Sanjeevarayan street, Subbarayan street, Balu Mudali street, Old Washermenpet, Ilaya street 1st part, Mannappan street 1st part, Thangavel street, Nainiappan street, Perumal Kovil street, Veerakutty street, K.G.Garden, Mayor Basudev street, and all surrounding areas.

IIT (VHS Feeder): Sri Ram Nagar, Pallipapattu Main road, Ethiraj Theru, Yoki garden, Kandasamy street, and all surrounding areas.

Kottivakkam (KK Road): Shastri Nagar Section, 2nd SeaWard Road, 3rd Sea Ward Road, 4th Sea Ward Road, Balakrishnan Road, K.K.Road, Raja Rangasamy Avenue, and all surrounding areas.