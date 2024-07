These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 30; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in T.Nagar, Adyar, Porur, Chetpet, Pallavaram and Maduravoyal areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

T.Nagar: Cathedral Garden Road, G.N.Chetty, Road, GK.Puram, Vidyodaya 1st & 2nd Cross Street, Giri Road, New Giri Road, Habibullah Road, Thirumoorthy nagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Street, Vaithiyanathan street, Veerabadran street, Pudukulla street, Josiyar street, Nageswara Road, Mahalingapuram entire, Mahalingapuram main Puspha nagar, Nungambakkam Lake Area, Valluvarkottam High Road, Tank Bund Road, Kamarajapuram, Kakkan Colony, Kamdar Nagar, Thirumalai Pillai Road, Kuppusamy Street, Habibullah Road, Sivasailam street, Solaiappan street, Periyar Road, Dharmapuram Ist to XIIth Street, Sarathambal street, Thangavel street, Krishnabai street, Bagirathinambal street, part of Thirumoorthy street, Bharathi nagar 1st to 4th street, Part 6 North Usman Road, Ramakandhapuram, Raghaviah Road, Thilak street, Ramakrishna puram, Sarangapani street, Part of VRC Road, Police Quarters, Sundarrao street, Xavier Street, Egalai 1st to 3rd street, Anna salai Congress Building, Kodambakkam High Road, Porur Somasundaram Street, Padmanaban street, Kanniah street.

Adyar: IIT, CLRI Quarters, West Canal Bank Road, Bharathi Avenue, Angalamman koil street, Perumal Koil street, Teachers Colony Kottur, Guruappan street, Mandapam Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Indira Nagar, Srinivasa Moorthy Avenue, Krishnamachari Avenue, K.B.Nagar 1st street, LB Road one part, Thiruvenkadam street, Sardar patal road one part, Anna Avenue, Velachery, Bye pass road, Nehru nagar, Real Value, Veerapandian kattabomman street ,Marudhupandian street, Thiru.Vi.Ka.Street, Kannai street, Kamarajapuram, Mathiazhagan street, Anbel Dharmalingam street.

Porur: Poonamallee Municipality Entire, Senneerkuppam Entire, Karayanchavadi Entire, Thulasi dass nagar, Chinna Mangadu, Kumananchavadi Entire.

Maduravoyal: Kumar Theater, Vanagaram-PH Road, Balaji Nagar, Palaniappa nagar, Jesus Calls, Kanthamapuram and Service Road.

Chetpet: R.V.Nagar, Part of Shenoy nagar, Aminjikarai, Kilpauk, R.V.Nagar. D.Block one part, Gajapathi street, T.P.Chitram 18, 19th Street, Park Road, Club Road, Old Bus Stand, 1st main road one part, 4th Cross street, Gajapathi Colony, Gajapathi lance, Devaki Ammal street, Lakshmi Talkies Road, Ayyavoo street, Sengunthar Street, Thiru.Ve.ka. Park 3rd Cross street, PH Road one part, Mazoodi Street, Rajammal Street, Convert Street ,Kaniyamman koil street, Chellammal street, Chengalvarayan street, Pulla Avenue, Thiruvethiammal koil 1st & 2nd street, Manjakollai street, Kathiravan colony, Sunambukalvai street, North Arasama street, Kaniyya Chetty Street, PH road one part.

Pallavaram: Kilkatalai, Bajanai koil street, Rajai ngar, Malagandhapuram, Chitra township, Jain Green Acres part, Kamaraj nagar, Lathif colony, Pachaiyappan Colony, Renuka nagar, KE Housing, Dharga Road One Part.