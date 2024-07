These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 3; check list here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Ambattur, Tirumullaivoyal, Red Hills, Avadi, Perambur, Pallavaram and Vadaperumbakkam area on Wednesday (July 3) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 PM, if the works are completed.

Ambattur: Annai Abirami, Koladi Road, Anbu Nagar, VGN Apartments, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Devi Karumariyamman Nagar, Therodum Veethi, Nolambur, Kambar Salai, 1st Block, 2nd Block, 3rd Block, Mogappair West Main Road, Kambar Salai, Reddypalayam.

Tirumullaivoyal: Arch Antony Nagar, Pothur Industries

Red Hills: Pammadukulam, Ellamman Pettai, Annai Indra Ninaive Nagar, Ambethkar Nagar, Veerapandi Nagar, Nagathamman Nagar, EG Nagar.

Avadi: Puzhal, Arumanthai Nagar, Tennilai, Periya Mullaivoyal, Arumandai, Kiruthalapuram, Pudur, Marambedu, Angadu.

Perambur: Sembium, Cauvery Salai 1st to 8th streets, Tondairpet High Road, Sembium full area, Perambur High Road, Kodungaiyur full area, GNT Road, Gandhi Nagar full area, Perambur full area, BB Road, part Madhavaram, Madhavaram High Road.

Pallavaram: Krishna Nagar, Erattaipillaiyarkoil Street, Elumalai Street, HL Colony, Signal Office Road, Pammalnallathambi Road, Devadoss Street, Kakkan Street, Thiyagarajan Street, Prabhakaran Street, Anna Nagar 4th Main Road, 7th Cross Street, 3rd Main Road, Gandhi Road, Radhakrishnan Street, Lakshmi Narayana Nagar 2nd Street, Nanjilal Street.

Vadaperumbakkam: Chinna Samy Nagar, MMDA 1st main road 1 part, MMDA 2nd Main road 1 part, Omakulam Street, Sakthi Nagar & Nehru Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, & Telecom Nagar, Periya Mathur & Pudhu Nagar, Manjambakkam, Assis Nagar, Agarsan College Road.