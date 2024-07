These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 29; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Ambattur, Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Adyar and ITC areas on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur: Ponniamman nagar, Galaxy, Geason Colony, Vanagaram road, JJ street, TI Cycle, Ram nagar, Lenin Nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Oragadam, CTH Road, Redhills Road, Padmavathi Srinivasan nagar, KV Hospital.

Pallavaram: Kalaivanar nagar, Kannapiran street, Kovalan street, Ponniamman koil street, Thiruvenkadammudiyan, Union Corbide colony, Natesan salai, Crush street, Pallavram east one part.

Sholinganallur: Pallikaranai, Dharmalingam nagar, Sai Ganesh nagar, Pari Vallal nagar, Valai company, Jalladianpet, Erikkarai street, Anjaneyar nagar, Medavakkam, Kannikoil, Sithalapakkam, Mambakkam main road, Sastha nagar, Veerabathran nagar, Ram Garden, Kalaignar nagar, Bhavaniamman koil street, Vanathurai kudiruppu, Nehru street.

Adyar: VOC Nagar 1st to 3rd street, Murugu nagar, Srinivaa nagar, Joshony Appartment, Dev Appartment, Ishya Home Appartment, Panaiyur, Kudumiyandi Thoppu School Street, Quidemillath Street, Velunaiker street, Audhithyaram nagar, NRI Layout, VGP South Avenue, J.Nagar, Semmozhi street, PaniyurKuppam area, Sea shore town 1st Avenue to 13th Avenue, Samudra street, Rajaji street.

ITC: Eswaran koil, Karapakkam area, KCG Collegee road, Kaliamman koil 1st to 7th street, Kuppusamy street, Gangaiamman koil street.