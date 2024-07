These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 26; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Sholinganallur, Avadi, Maduravoyal, Arumbakkam, Ambattur and Adyar areas on July 26 (Friday) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.



Tambaram: Mudichur, Parvathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Manavalan Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Road, KVT Kirin City, Chelliamman Kovil Temple, Pallava Nagar, Old Perungalathur Main Road, Parvathy Nagar, Rajakeepakkam, Ganesh Nagar, Velachery Road, Chitlapakkam, Thirumal Nagar, Mehta Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar, 100 Feet Road, Sundaram Colony, Chelly Nagar, Eshil Nagar, Annai Nagar, Vijayalashmi Nagar, Thanalashmi Nagar, Ganapathi Colony, Venugopalsamy Nagar, Ranga Colony Main Road, Maruti Nagar Main Road, Manawala Nagar Main Road, Ayyappa Nagar Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Buddha Street, Varun Avenue, Kamarajar Highway, MAPC Street, Patel Street, Chitlapakkam, Pamban Swamigal Road, C.V. Raman Street, Lenin Street, UV Swaminathan Street, Kalaivanar Street, Valliammai Street, Sudha Avenue 1st 2nd Street, Kasthuribai Street, Guru Homes, Bharati Avenue.

Sholinganallur: Babu nagar, Sithalapakkam, Panchayat Board Medavakkam, Ambetkar nagar, Annasalai Thiruvalluvar nagar part, Annasalai Nesvalar nagar, Padmavathy nagar, Ricemill road, Jayachandran nagar, Periyar salai, Perumbakkam, Muthamizh nagar, TNSCB new Block, Kovilambakkam, Wellakkam Satya Nagar, Om Sakthi Nagar, Raghava Nagar, Chinna Kovilambakkam, Kurichi Nagar, Vaithiyalingam Nagar, Loganathan Street, Medavakkam Main Road, Kamaraj Street, Manadiyamman Kovil Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Muthiah Nagar, Ponniamman Kalathi, S. Kolathur, Kavimani Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Bhajanai Kovil Street, Mariyamman Kovil Street, Indrapuri Nagar, Vimithya Nagar, Rajam Nagar, Sathasivam Avenue, Ponniyamman Nagar, Marudapandian Nagar, MGR Nagar, Periya Kovilambakkam, Vinayakapuram 200 Feet Road, West Anna Nagar, Siti Babu Nagar, Selvam Nagar, Abbasamy Apartment, New Colony, Nanmangalam, Vadivel Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Seven Hill Road, Sri Perumal Nagar, Parthasarathy Road, Ponniamman Kovil Street, Abhinandham Nagar, Vijayalashmi Nagar, Avi Wah Enclave, Kovalan Street, Siddharthan Nagar, Indira Nagar, Chromepet Road, North Pattuk, Om Shakti Nagar, Puruvagara, Subhiksha Avenue, Satya Nagar 7th Street to 10th Street, Thinakaran Street, Susila Nagar, Artist Road, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvenkadam Nagar 1st Street to 4th Street, Vadakkapattu Main Road, Natesan Nayak Street, Gandhi Nagar 1st Street to 19th Street, Dharmaboopathi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Naveen's Sundaramangalam Flats, Ponnusamy Street, PMD Nagar, Ezhil nagar, Naayanapurm, west anna nagar, S kolathur road, Velachery main road, Chitti babu nagar, Selvam nagar, Parasuram nagar, Gopal nagar, Chakravarthy nagar, Appasamy apartment, New Colony.

Avadi: Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, MGR Nagar, GND Road, Balaji Nagar, Otravadai Street, Gangatharan Street, Lashmi Amman Temple Street, Ambedkar Street, VOC Street, Reddy Street, St. Anthony Koil Street, NSK Street, Tirupur Kumaran Street.

Maduravoyal: Maduravayal full area, Alapakkam full area, Porur Garden area, Vanakaram full area, Rajesh Estate, Chettiar Agaram to Main Road, Om Shakti Nagar, Mahalashmi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi, Ponniamman Temple Street, ICL. main street,numbal urban tri,Pallikuppam, Chokkalingam Nagar.

Arumbakkam: Nerkundram, Jayalakshmi nagar, Balakrishna nagar, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Moogambigai nagar, Janakiraman colony, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Rajiv Gandhi annex, Balakrishna nagar, Bhuvaneswari nagar, Sakthi nagar, NT patel road, Krishna nagar.

Ambattur: Ponniamman nagar, Rajankuppam, Metro city Ph-I, VGN Mahalakshmi nagar, Yadaval street, Perumal koil street.

Guindy: Sheela nagar, Annai Therasa nagar, Sadasivam nagar, Govindasamy nagar, Rajaji nagar, Ram nagar, Kuberan nagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Ram nagar, Rajarajeswari nagar, Bajanai koil street, Periyar nagar, Kulakarai street, Anna nagar, Rajalakshmi nagar.

Adyar: Indira nagar, LB road, Indira nagar 21st cross street to 25th cross street, Indiranagar, 3rd & 4th main road, Indira nagar, 3rd Avenue & 4th Avenue, Indiranagar 3rd cross street, Indiranagar 17th cross street to 29th cross street, CPW Quarts, Indiranagar 12th to 15th Lane, LB road part, Anand flat, Indira nagar Shopping complex.