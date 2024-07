These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 24; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Porur, Ambattur, Adhampakkam, Adyar, Tambaram, Sholinganallur and Avadi areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Porur: Kovoor, Periyapanchery, Service road, VGN, Ambal nagar, Anandha Vinayagar nagar, Purushothaman nagar, Ram nagar, Kavanur, Ponniamman, Sekkizhar nagar, Erikarai road, Malayampakkam, Duraisamy Mudaliyar, Jayam nagar, Devi Karumariamman street, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Ponniamman kovil street, Thirunageshwaram colony.

Ambattur: Ponniamman nagar, Galaxy, Galaxy road, Periyar street, Sivapatham street, East Mugappair, Perumal Koil, Mohanram Nagar, Bharathidasan nagar, Kongu nagar, VGP Nagar, Panneer nagar, Nolambur, SSP, Service Road from KG To MGR College, Panasalai street, MCK Layout, MGR College, Kulakkarai street, S & P Garden, VGN Minerva, Sakthi ngar, Nolambur Phase-2, Pachayappa, Padasalai street, Sriram nagar, Sakthi nagar, Vembuli Amman kovil street, Gokulam Phase – 1 to 4, Abinayam phase-1 to 3, Fomra flats, Sree Rosh Appartment 1 & 2, NNS Ph-1, (8th street to 27th street), Mithulam flats, Padi, Padi Express, Pandurangapuram, TVS nagar area fully, Padavattamman kovil street, Ponniamman koil street, Sivan koil street, Chekizhar street, Vallar street, Balaji nagar, Ayapakkam, ICF Colony, TNHB Ayapakkam Phase 1 & 2 Plot.No.7000 to 10000, TNHB Phase III.

Adhampakkam: Gangai nagar, Balaji colony, Sakthi vijayalakshmi nagar, SSI Meridam, BJP Garden, Astalakshmi nagar.

Adyar: Besant Nagar, Kakan Colony, 6th Cross Street to 15th Cross Street, 2nd Main Road, RBI, Residence, Kakan Colony 4th Cross Street, 2nd, 3rd Avenue Area, 16th Cross Street Area, 7th Avenue, Tiger Varadachari Road, 29th Cross Street, Kottivakkam, Balakalai Nagar, Jaganathan Street, Venkateshwara Nagar 1st Street to 21st Street, Kottivakkam Kuppam, Kuppam Road, AGS Colony 1st Street to 2nd Street, Lashmivadhana Street, Sentamaraikannan Road, Uthandi, Enchambakkam, Nainar Kuppam, Meenatshi, V.G.P. Area-1, Area-2, Raghuvaran Garden, Ranganathan Avenue, Zeecoo Beach, Rajan Road, K.K.R. ARUNA FARM, I.MU. HD Service, Rakash Dental College, HD Service Eden Garden, MGR Road, BVR Cinemash, Uthandi Village, Palams Spring, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Indira Nagar, Prarthana, E.C.R. Road, Pandian nagar, Vettuvankeni, Bishmilla nagar, Rajendra Garden, Teachers Colony, Workers Estate, Raja nagar, Kabaleswara nagar Part 1.

Tambaram: Chitlapakkam, MC Nagar, Nehru nagar, MC nagar 1st to 3rd main road, Nehru street part, Srinivasan agar, MGR Nagar, Rajarajeswari nagar, Raman street, BSNL, Silapathigaram street, Tholkappiar street, VOC street, Thirukkural street, Kannagi street, Thiruvalluvar street, Purananooru street, Janatha nagar, Mahalakshmi street, Sembakkam, Rajakilpakkam, VGP Srinivasan nagar, Madambakkam, Madambakkam main road, Rajambal nagar, North mada street, West Mada street, Maruti nagar, Periyar nagar, Chandra Bose Nagar, Mullai nagar, Chandraprabhu Nagar, Periyapalaamman koil street, Perungalathur, Gandhi road, Krishna road, Muthuvelar road, NGO colony, RMK nagar, Bharathy nagar, Kamatchi nagar, Sekar nagar, Kalki street, Balaji nagar, Vivek nagar, David nagar, Selaiyur, Camp Road, Velachery main road, Bharathy part street, Karnam street, Raja iyar street, Madhakovil street, Nelluramman kovil street, Palaiyathan street, New Balaji nagar, Aavai nagar, Kannan nagar, IOB Colony.

Sholinganallur: BHEL Nagar, Nanmangalam, Kovilambakkam, Isha Yara, Sheeradi Sheltos, Vadakkupattu main road, Sai Ram Nagar, United Colony, BHEL Nagar, Pushpa nagar, Kalaignar nagar, Mandaveli street part.

Avadi: Alamathy, Thirumullaivoyal, Kilkondaiyur, Arakkam Village, Karlapakkam village, Thamaraipakkam Village, Kathavur village, Velachery village, Pondeswaran village, Karanai village, Pudhukuppam village, vaniyan chathiram, Ayilacherry village, Guruvoyil village, Poochiyathipedu, Koduvalli village, Redhills road, Pal pannai road, Vel Tech Road, Kollumedu road, Senthil nagar, Srinagar colony, Raventhra nagar, Sridevi vaishanavi nagar, Srinagar colony, Mullai Kurunji street, Cholan nagar.