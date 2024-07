These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 2 & 3; check list here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Egmore, Chetpet, Ambattur, Villivakkam, K.K.Nagar, Avadi, Puzhal, Tambaram, Madambakkam and Sholinganallur area on Tuesday (July 2) and Ambattur on Wednesday (July 3) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 PM, if the works are completed.

Egmore: Tank Bund Road, 1st and 2nd main street, Nehru Jothi Nagar, 1st and 2nd main street, New Vazhaima nagar, Krishnadoss Road, Park street, Sasthiri nagar, Egangipuram 1 to 4th main street, Semaathamman colony 1 to 6 and main street, Thikaakulam, Strahans Road part of Otteri, Strahans 1 to 5th lane, haji md appa sahip street, Kantha swamy koil street, Cooks road, Hyder Garden 1 to 3rd main street, Eden Garden street, somasundhara nagar, Old Vahaima nagar, K.H.Road, Swamy bakthan sankarabakthan street, Anderson street, Medavakkam road, trust square, VP colony 1st to 3rd cross street, Chinna babu street, Othavadai, C.R.Garden street, Ramanujam Garden street, C.S.Nagar, Dobi kana, Devaraj street, Arunachalam street, Venkatesapakthan street, Chinnathambi street, New street, Padavattamman koil street, Bricklin road, Kamaraj street, Thiru.Vi.Ka.Street, SS Puram, Thideer Nagar, Yemi street, New Manickam street, Venkatarathinam street, Chellappa street, Strahans road, Narayana Mudali Anumantharayan koil street, valluvam street, Subrayan main & 4th to 5th street, Income tax qtrs, Barakka road, 1st & 2nd street, Priyadharshini Appartments, Nallaiya Naidu Street, Chinna Babu street, Bashyam Reddy 1st to 2nd street, Subrayan street, Selvapermal street, Santhiyappan street, K.H.Road, Old Vazhima Nagar, Belvedar village, Cooks road, New France road, Solaiyamman Thi.ru.vika street, Ponniyamman street, Ponnan street, Chellapa street partly.

Chetpet: Pachaiyappas College Hostel Road, Nowroji Road, McNichlos Road, Harrington Road, Old Shenoy Nagar, Guru Samy Road, Chetpet, Jaganathapuram, Mangalapuram, School Road, Brindavanam street, Valluvarkottam High Road, Nungambakkam High Road, Sterling Road, Kothari Road, Jayalakishmipuram 1st one part, Nungambakkam, Seetha nagar 2nd street, Wheat Crafts Road, Siva Ganga Road, New street, Avenue Road, Ponnangipuram, Kutty street, mayar sivashanmugam street, Appu Street.

Ambattur: Thiruverkadu, Saveetha College, P.H.Road, Co-operative nagar, Pallikuppam, Kaveri Nagar, ASC Hospital & College Padi, Wheels India, MTH Road, Padavattamman koil street, North Mada street, South Mada street, Bajanai koil street, Yadhaval street, Vanniyar street.

Villivakkam: Ayanavaram Surrounding, Tagore Nagar Surrounding, One part of Kilpauk Area, One part of Kilpauk Garden Area, Anna nagar O & L Block, Part of ICF Area.

K.K.Nagar: K.K.Nagar Part of 1 to 12th sectors, Rajamannar salai, Ramasamy salai, Lakshmanasamy Salai, R.K.Shanmugam Salai, Part of Nesapakkam, Part of T.Rajan Salai, Ashok Nagar 1 to 11th avenue, Kannigapuram, Vijayaraghavapuram 11.80- feed Road.

Avadi: Puzhal, Dhargas road, Sri balavinayagar nagar, Kannambalaym, Gomathiamman nagar, Sendrambakkam, Sirangavoor, Mallima Nagar.

Madambakkam: Madambakakm, Vengaivasal, Mappedu, Agarmthen, Paduvanchery, Kasapapuram, Secretariat colony, Krishna nagar, Thiruvanchery, Noothenchery, Ganapath Nagar, Gnandha Nagar, Bharathidahasan nagar, Sakthi nagar, Gayathri Garden, Rajakeelpakkam one part, Gowrivakkam, Santhoshapuram, Camp road, Sembakkam, Agaram main road, Selaiyur, VGP Srinivasan nagar, VGP Saravana nagar, Gayathri nagar, Velachery main road, Palaniyappa nagar, Santhammal nagar, Vignarajapuram, Vijayanagaram, K.K.Salai, Sivagami nagar, padmavathi nagar, Alamelupuram, Kannan Nagar, Indra nagar, Rikki nagar, Sundram colony, Parasakthi nagar, Sathysai nagar, Gokul nagar, sha avenue, Kamaraj nagar, Jayendra nagar, Tharageswari nagar, KVIC nagar, cholan nagar, sudharshan nagar, Tiana sky city, Thirumal nagar, Annai sathya nagar, Ganesh nagar, Maruthi nagar, Sri Devi nagar.

Sholinganallur: Perumbakkam, Indira Priyadharshini nagar, Kailash nagar, Global Main road, Embassy Apartment, Global Hospital, Ratinam nagar, Perumal nagar, Moogambigai nagar, Pallikaranai, Pallikaranai area, 200 feet Radial road, Ram nagar South Extension, Balaji Dental College, Jerusalaem College, Ganesh Avenue, Rajesh Nagar, V.M.Road, Santoshapuram, Vempuliamman koil, Velachery main road, Partially, Santhanmbal nagar, Palaniyappa nagar, Shanthi nagar, sivakami nagar, Vengai vassal Partially.

Power shutdown on Wednesday

Ambattur: Annai Abirami, Koladi Road, Anbu Nagar, VGN Apartment, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Devi Karumariyamman Nagar, Therodum Veethi, Nolambur, Kambar Salai, 1st Block, 2nd Block, 3rd Block, Mugappair West Main Road, Kambar Salai, Reddypalayam.