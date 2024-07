These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 19; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tondiarpet, Adyar and Nerkundram areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Tondiarpet: Melur, Minjur Town, TH Road, Minjur Town, Theradi street, Siruvakkam, Suriya Nagar, BDO Office, Vannipakkam, Seemavaram, R.R.Palayam, Ariyanvoyal, Pudupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S.R.Palayam, G.R.Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram. Vazhuthigaimedu, Karayanmedu.

Adyar: Besant Nagar, Malaviya Avenue, Sasthiri Nagar 1st to 4th Street, Sivakamipuram, Gangai Amman Koil Street, LIC Colony, Subramaniyam Colony, 1st to 3rd Street, Malaviya Avenue, M.G.Road, R.K.Nagar Main Road, 1st to 3rd Cross street, R.K.Nagar, Maruntheeswar Nagar, Sunnambu Kalvai, Kamarajar nagar, RBI Colony, 1st Main road Shastri Nagar, 6th Cross street Shastri Nagar, 1st cross street Shastri Nagar, Sangam colony, Palavakkam, PRS Nagar, Bharathidasan Street, Bharathi nagar, Ambedkar Street one part, School Street, Vaithiyar Street, Ma.Po.Ce.street, Suburayan Street, Mosque Street, Anbalagan Street, Narayanasamy street, Bharathiyar street, Quaid e-millath street, VOC street, Sundaramoorthy street, Panchayat street, Vembuliamman Koil street, Poonga Street, Amaraananta villa, Bazz Avenue, Jayasankar Nagar full part, Vaico Salai.

Nerkundram: Ramaniyam Appartments, Bone Mill, LS Hospital, Perumal Koil street, AVK street, Arulmigu meenachi nagar, Algammal Nagar, Palvadi street, Nethaji Avenue, Sakthi nagar, Thiruvallur street, Karuneegar street, Peoples flat, PH Road.