These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 18; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in K.K.Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Porur, Ponneri, Egmore, Ambattur, IT Corridor, Adyar and Avadi areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

KK Nagar: Ashok Nagar, P.T.Rajan salai, Part of K.K.Nagar, SSB Nagar, Part of Ashok Nagar, Part of Vadapalani, Venkatesapuram, 15th Sector, Alagar Perumal Koil Street, Ellaimuthamman koil street, Aruna Colony, Baby Colony, Vijaya Street, Ashok Nagar 77th to 92nd street, Kamarajar slaia, 16th Avenue, 18th Avenue, 19th Avenue, 1st to 4th avenue, Saravamangala Colony, Anugraha Colony, Soundarapandian Salai, Kannappar Salai, Dr.Natesan Salai, Pudur 1st to 9th street, pudur 11th to 14th street, 34th to 44 Street, Ottagapalayam 1st to 13th street, Sivalingapuram, Boppilli Raja Salai, A.P.Patro Salai, Kalinga Colony, Panneer Selvam Salai, 240 LIG Colony, 6th Avenue to 9th Avenue, Moorthy Street, Rukmani Street.

Porur: Thandalam, Kovoor, Thandalam main road, Menaga Nagar, Madhura Avenue, TVS Garden, Arumugam Nagar, Joseph College.

Ponneri: Thervoyakandigai, Thervoykandigai Sipcot, Gopal Reddy Kandigai, Pollanur, Puthunagar, Karadiputhur, Buthur, N.M.Kandigai, Kannankottai, Panchallai, Amarambedu, Agragaram, Thanipoondi, Periyapuliyur, Siruvada.

Egmore: EVK Sampath Road, Jermaiya Road, Ritherdon Road, Lane, Church lane, Balar Kalvi Nilaiyam, CMDA, Marina Tower, Whenals road, PCO Road, VP hall, Picnic Hotel, Part of Walltax Road area - Part of Part town area, Varadharajan street, Santhosh Nagar, Part of P.H.Road, Gengu Reddy Road, Aramuthan Garden, Prathapat Road, Hutkinson Road, Singer Street, Subbaya street, Baracks Road, Sydenhams Road, Karpoora Muthali street, Thiruvenkadam street, Matukkara veera pathran street, katur sadayppan street, muthu gramani street, Church Road, Part of EVK Sampath Road, Part of Jermiah Road.

Ambattur: Ponniamman nagar, Kasthuri nagar, Metro City Pahse-II, Agragaram, TI Cycle, Ambattur OT, Prithivaipakkam, Venkatapuram, Vijayalakshmipuram, Oragadam, Venkateswara Nagar, Gandhi Main road, Ak Amman Nagar, Chandrasekarapuram, Thirumullaivoyal, CTH Road, and Vijayaga nagar.

Avadi: Redhills, Kosapur, Vilangadupakkam, Alingivakkam, Vadakarai part, Kottur, Puzhal, Kavankarai, GNT Road, MH road, SS baba nagar, Thandelkazhini, Guru Shanthi nagar, Alamathy, Pudhukuppam, Vanichathiram, Kanji Kamakodi nagar, Ramapuram, Kallikuppam, Kannigapuram, Alamathy, Pudhukuppam, Veerapuram Sidco, Kollumedu, Bharathy nagar, Ramjamaji nagar, Vellanoor Krishna kaalvai, Arikkambedu, Kollumedu, Navasakthi nagar, Lakshmi nagar Extn.

IT Corridor: Tidel park, STPI, MGR Nagar, MG Road, VSI Estate, RMZ-1, Spastic Society, TTTI, Jayanthi, West Avenue, Taramani Bus stand, WPT, RMZ-2, Bio Ticel, CMRL, Tharamani part, Kanagam, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, MGR Nagar, SRP Tools, Kanagam, Velachery part, VSI Estate Phase-I, 100 feet road part, Anna Nagar, CSIR Road, RMZ Millennium, Kandanchavadi, CPT part, Ascendas and Tidel park, Gandhi nagar, Adyar part, Hiranandhini – I, Hiranandhini-II, Sriram nagar, panchayat road, Kanathur, Emami, Muttukadu, Radiance Apartments, Olympia panache, Olympia Opaline Apartments, OMR Road, Navallur, Vijayaganapathy nagar, Egattur Village, Emami Tejomaya Apartment, Muthukadu, Kanathur Village, padur panchayat, Kanathur panchayat, Kovalam panchayat.

Adyar: Kannapan Nagar, 1st 2nd main road and extension, AGS Colony, Natesan Colony 2nd - 3rd Cross street, Sri Ram Avenue 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th cross street, Natco Colony, Vembuliamman koil street, Swaminathan nagar 1st and 2nd link street, Subramani street, ECR one part.