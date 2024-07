These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 12; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pallavaram, Ambattur, Arumbakkam, Nerkundram, Avadi, Puzhal, Porur, Ponneri, and Adyar areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Pallavaram: Pammal, T.G.Nagar, Radha Nagar, Kovilampakkam, KV Airport, Meenakshni Nagar, Pallavaram town, GEC, Bharathy Nagar, LRC, Dharga Road, Trisulam, Keelkatalai, Rajaji Nagar, Malliga Nagar, IG Car, Bhavani Nagar, Kottabomman, Therasa School, RKV Avenue, Ponds Bridge, Kalaivanar salai, Old Pallavaram, Zamin Pallavaram, Malaganthapuram, Pachayappan colony, Contonment Pallavaram, GST Road, Subam Nagar, Muthamil Nagar, Vaithiyalingam Road, Esa Pallavaram, Officers lane, SNP Moongil Eri, Peruma Nagar, Rajaji Nagar.

Ambattur: TI Cycle, Ambattur Market, Venkatapuram, Vijayalakshmipuram, Oragadam, Venkateswara Nagar, Gandhi main Road, A.K.Amman Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, CTH Road, Vinayaga Nagar, Thiruverkadu, VaNagaram Road, Devi Karumari Amman Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Manthopu salai, Vivekanandar Street, Ayanambakkam, Reddy Street, Mettu Street, Kavarai Street, Munusamy Street, AKS Nagar, Natesan Street, Mogappair, Mogappiar Industrial Area, Reddyapalayam Road.

Arumbakkam: Nerkundram, Pallavan Nagar, Patel Road, Shantha Avenue, Reddy Street, CDN Nagar, Shakthi Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sivanthi Avenue, PH Road surrounding area.

Avadi: Puzhal, Vilangadupakkam, Gandhi main Road, Vegitarian village, Sakthivel Nagar, Sivaraj main Road, Tamilan Nagar.

Porur: Kozhumanivakkam, Nellithoppu Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thirupathi Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Janani Nagar, Guru Avenue, Srinivasa Nagar, Masilamani Nagar, Melma Nagar, Malliga Nagar, Charles Nagar, Sabari Nagar, Kozhumanivakkam areas, Rajiv Nagar, Amman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Kundrathur main Road, K.K.Nagar, Anna Street, Govindharaj Nagar, Alex Nagar, NSK Avenue, Muthukumaran college, Kavanur, Sirukalathur, Kelithpettai, Nandambakkam, Periyar Nagar, Anjugam Nagar, Malayambakkam, Part of Kundrathur, Entire Metha Nagar, Manachery, G.S.area, Mangadu, Ayyanar, Part of Paraniputhu, Chinnapannicherry Village, Kakilapettai, Leelavathy Nagar, EVP Prabha Avenue, Mananchery, Kumaran Nagar, Akchaya Apartment, Office feeder, Murugan Koil main Road, Melaandai Street, Nalleesvarar Nagar, Temple Town, Palavarayan Kulakarai Street, Babu Nagar, Jaganathapuram.

Ponneri: Durainallur, Kavarapettai, Kizmudhalmbedu, Melmudhalambedu, Thandalacherry, Sompattu, Kilikodi, Panpakka, Arani, Vadakunallur, Palavakkam, Durainallur, Pondavakkam, chinnambedu, Karani, Pudhuvoyal, Peruvoyal, Kolur, Kosavanpettai, Rallapadi, Mangalam.

Adyar: Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Ranganathapuram, Cana Road full, West Street Kamaraj Nagar, 2nd main Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Rathinam Nagar, Nathan Complex, Twin Rose, Water Ford Appartment, Thiruveedhi amman Koil Street, Uthiarankanni amman kuttai, Rajaji Nagar part 1, ECR Main Road.