These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on July 11; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Vyasarpadi, Mylapore, Arumbakkam Koyambedu, Ambattur, Avadi, Pallavaram, Porur, Velachery, Taramani, Guindy, ITC areas on Thursday from 9 pm to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Vyasarpadi: Mathur, 1st Main Road, MMDA 1 part, 2nd Main Road MMDA, 3rd Main Road MMDA 1 part, Indian Bank, TNHB lake view apartment, Ring Road, Industrial Garden, Pon Nagar, Rose Nagar, Mumtaj Nagar, Srinivasa Modern Town, Parvathi Puram, Part-I, II&III, Annai Nagar, Samuel Nagar II & III, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, I & II, Manjambakkam, Glob School, Vetri Nagar.

Mylapore: College Road, College Lane, Nungambakkam High Road, Mohana kumaramangalam Street, KNK Road, Wallace Garden 1st Street to 3rd Street, Rutland Gate 1st Street to 6th Street, Subbarao Avenue 1st Street to 3rd Street, Kumarappa Street.

Arumbakkam: CMRL, Koyambedu Market, Semathamman Nagar 3rd Sector part, Koyambedu P.H.Road part, Srinivasan Nagar area, Southmada Street, Northmada Street, Mettukulam, New Colony.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam, Part of Janaki Nagar, Part of Prakasam salai, Part of Chowdry Nagar, Majestic Colony, Part of Bethaniya Nagar, Ambedkar Street, Rajaji Avenue & Annex.

Ambattur: Thiruverkadu, Koladi, Velappanchavadi, Madharvedu, Cooperative Nagar, Noombal Road, Rajas Garden, Jeyalakshmi Nagar, P.H.Road, Mettupalayam, Kannampalayam, Oilcherry, Padi, Korattur, TMP Nagar Full area, Church road, Kupera Ganapathi Street, Bharathidasan Street, TI Cycle, Cholapuram, Thiruvengadu Nagar, Cholapuram main road, Vivek Nagar, Nehur Nagar, Indra Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Krishnapuram Extension, Manthoppu area, Noolambur, Adayalampet, Vellalar Street, Ishwariyam Phase 1 & 2, Gurusamy, Jain Sundraban, Akshaya Homes, VGN-Monte, Minerva & SP Garden.

Avadi: Avadi west, CTH road, Battalion, Murugappa Polytechnic, HVF road, B.V.Puram, OCF Road, Avadi Check Post, Kasthuribai Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Alamathi, Vel Tech main road, Sheela Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, Saptha giri Nagar, Poondeswaram, Veerapuram, Karalapakkam, Kavanoor, KTP Road, Mel Kondaiyar, Kathuvoor, Vellachery, Thirumullaivoyal, Santhipuram, CTH Road, Manikandapuram, Kalaingar Nagar, Alternate, Green field, Venkatachalam Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Oragadam Society.

Pallavaram: Periyar Nagar, Palson Company, Anna salai, Kannayiram Street, Neelakandan Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, MG Raja Street, Erattamalai Srinivasan Street, Loorthu Madha Street, Peter Street, Sabapathy Street, Narasiman Street, Ambethkar Street, Jayamary Street, Thiru Nagar Bajanai Koil Street, Mariamman Koil Street, Sesha Line, Kalyanipuram, Kodhandan Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Senthamizh salai, Vinayaga Nagar, Service Road, Srinivasapuram, Lakshmi Nagar, Quademillth Nagar, Silapathikaram Street, Mosque Street.

Porur: Mangadu, Mangadu – Kundrathur road, Thulasidoss Nagar, MGR Nagar, Amman Koil Street, Pooncholaiveethi, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Mettu Street, Bazzar Street, Dubhas Street, Gorimedu, Gangai Amman Kovil Street, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, BSNL Office, Adco Nagar, Avadi Main Road, Fire Station, Murugapillai Street, Krakalaiyan Apartment, Prithvi Nagar, Ayyappanthangal, Paraniputhur, RR Nagar, RR Nagar Annex, Ayyappanthangal Main Road, Seneerkuppam, Parivakkam, Kannapalayam, Parivakkam One Part, Kuppathumedu, Olicheri, Mettupalayam, Sorancheri One Part.

Velachery: Taramani, Athipathi Hospital, CDS Flat, Giriyas, Taramani Main Road, TATA Consultancy, Ramgri Street, Baby Nagar area, Shasthri Puram, Park Avenue.

Guindy: AGS Colony, Sakthi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, 1st Street, to 15th Street, Nethaji Colony 5th to 9th Street, AGS Colony Vel Nagar, Thamarai Street, Naveen Flat, Nethaji Colony Main Road, MGR Nagar.

ITC: Sipcot Siruseri, Tidel Park, STPI, Tharamani Part, MGR Nagar, MG Road, VSI Estate, RMZ-1, Spastic Society, TTTI, Jayanthi, West Avenue, Taramani Bus Stand, WPT, RMZ-2, Bio Park Ticel, CMRL, Kanagam, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur & Indira Nagar Part, M.G.R.Nagar, SRP Tools 7 Kanagam, Velachery part, 100 feet road part, Anna Nagar, CSIR Road, RMZ Millennium, Kandhanchavadi, CPT Part, Ascendas and Tidel Park, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar Part.