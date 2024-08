These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 7; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Rajakilpakkam : Tellus Avenue – Phase 1&2, Abdul Kalam Nagar, Bharathidasan Street, Nesh Avenue, Shaw Avenue etc

Mathur: Mathur MMDA(part), Periya Mathur, Chinna Mathur, Aavin Quarters, CPCL Nagar, HT Service, MCG Avenue, Chinna Samy Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, Kamaraj Salai-Manjambakkam all streets, Assisi Nagar all streets, Agarsen College Road, West Garden, Kathakuzhi, Thideer Nagar, Bhai Nagar, Sangeetha Nagar, Sakthi Amman Nagar, Thirupathi Nagar, Jayaraj Nagar, Kumararajan nagar, Subash Nagar, Banu Nagar, KVT township, Santhosh Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Annai Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Payasambakkam, Karumari Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Kosappur area, Theeyapakkam full, Centrabakkam, part of Kannamapalayam.

Korattur: Britannia, MTH Road, Raja Street, Gopal Naicker Street, VOC Street, Tiruvallur Street, Kambar Street, Sundarar Street and Kamaraj Nagar.