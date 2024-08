These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 6; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

T.Nagar: West Mambalam I Narashiman street, Lake road, Venakadachalam street, sathyapuri street, Anjenyar street, Raja street, manikkam street, Tambaya road, Rajagopalam street, Velu street, Veeraswamy street , Giri street, Brindhavan street, lakshmi narayan street, Umapathy street, Ganapathy street, Chakrapani street, Shyamalavadhana street, mariyammankovil street, J.B. street , Appaswamy street, Dhanasekaran street, Arya Gowda road, B.V. street, Nakheeran street, West Mambalam II Easwaren kovil street, Appa ready street, Kasivishwantha street, Pattel street, Narayan street, Lakeview road, kamkodi colony, Ramakrishnapuram, 1 to 3rd street, Aryagowda road, Ellaiyamman kovil street, Srinivasa Iyengar street, Nayakamar street, Muthalamman street, babu rajendraprasad 1 to 2nd street, Krishnamurthy 48 street, Padavettu amman, K.R. Kovil , Devanatha colony , Vandikaran Street. Street and vadivelpuram.

K.K.Nagar: Kodambakkam Trust puram, Inbarajapuram, Varatharajapettai, Ranarajapuram. Kamarajar Nagar, Paraguesapuram, Azisnagar, 1st and 2nd street, Choolaimedu, Athireyapuram, Gill nagar extension, Vadapalani, Andavar nagar , Ashok nagar, Subburayan street, Kamarajar colony 1st and 8th street, Alagiri nagar, Saligram 100 feet road and areas around the above mentioned places.

Thiruvanmiyur kamaraj nagar , west avenue, L.B. road, Aavin nagar main road, bharathi nagar.Sholinganallur: Sithalapakam, jaya nagar, valluvar nagar, Mambakkam main road, T.V. nagar, Mahaeswari nagar, T.N.H.B colony Medavakkam palm road, royal Garden, Aiswarya nagar, R. C. nagar, pilliyar kovil street, Kulakarai street, Nesavalan nagar, Anna salai, Gowarivakkam , Vijaynagaram, Velachery main road, Vidunarajapuram , Balaji nagar, Gopalapuram , Adinath Avenue, Madambakkm , Kovilanchery , Noottenchery

Anna nagar: Shanthi colony, old L,Y and Z block, 7th main road, T. N.H. B Quateras, Shenoy nagar, west, 1 to 8 cross street, beri very road, Kathiravan colony and Gaja Lakshmi colony, and Bharathipuram, Ameenjakarai, B.B. Garden , M.M. colony, N.S.K. nagar and skywalk N.M. road

Ambattur: Bakkiyam ammal nagar, Periyar Main road, Olympic colony, Akshaya colony, kamarajar street, T.V.S colony and avenue, L.I.C colony, Chennai public school road and all surrounding areas

Pattabiram Mittanamalle Gandhi road, Pallavedu road, MES road, Muttampudhupet, Diffence colony

Ponneri: Gummidi pundi Birla Carbon Ltd, O.P.G. power generation, Sipcot bypass, New Gummudipoondi, gangan thothi , papan Kuppam, Sindalakualm, kondamanalur, Arambakkam, Naidu Kuppam, Egmadurai and surrounding areas.