These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 5; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Monday.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Thiruvanmiyur: Kamaraj nagar 1st to 3rd street West, West avenue, Ranganathapuram, Periyar Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, 16 to 20th Indira Nagar.

R.A.Puram: (46) 2nd Main road Gandhi Nagar (part), (44) 2nd Main road, Gandhi nagar (part) Cannal Bank road, (39) 3rd main road (part) , (78) 3rd cross street Gandhi nagar (part) , (41) 4th main road Gandhi nagar (part), Krishna, Canal bank road, and areas around the above mentioned places.

Tambaram: Megala Nagar, TNHB Colony, Bharathy nagar, Annai Avanthika, Pazhani Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ponniamman kovil, Sampath street, Anjaneyar kovil street and Shoba Nagar, Mangal Apartments, Serusti villa , G.K.M. collage road, Jai waters, KK Nagar, Perumal puram , Saravana Nagar and Kargil avenue.

Ennore: Kattivakkam, Kattukupam, Nehru Nagar, Sasthri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, V.O.C. Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Thalanguppam, Ernavoor, ETPS Quarters, Jothi nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathi nagar and areas around the above mentioned places.